Justin Wong shows in Granblue Fantasy: Versus how difficult it is to approach a meter

Most of us in North America and Europe have to wait until March before getting our hands on Granblue Fantasy: Versus. Those who have no problems with the Hong Kong or Japanese versions of the game can start playing right away.

Justin Wong Metera obviously plays in Granblue Fantasy: Versus. Given that Metera bows with her, it’s likely to be safe to assume that her style of play rewards zoning.

As can be expected from an archer in a fighting game, Metera can fire arrows from different angles. It is not enough to just jump over the Metera projectiles if the Metera user expects you to approach from that direction.

Metera can also summon butterflies that fly across the screen. While this may seem harmless at first glance, they tend to turn into a hit box as soon as they come in contact with meter’s arrows.

Justin Wong’s video makes an excellent contribution to highlighting Meter’s skills, especially from a distance. In fact, approaching Metera seems like a very difficult task for a player like Justin Wong.

Keep in mind that Granblue Fantasy: Versus will be released on March 3rd in North America and on March 27th in Europe. If you’re interested in trying out Metera, you can try out Wong’s gameplay to get a decent head start.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3X-HEZMcMQ [/ embed]