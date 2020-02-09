Justin Langer mentally refreshed after a break from coaching

Australian coach Justin Langer feels ‘like Superman’ after the rest of last month’s three-game ODI tour to India.

Assistant coach Andrew McDonald took the reins for the 2-1 defeat when Langer opted for a well-deserved break in Perth after a hectic 12 months including the World Cup and the Ashes.

It enabled Langer to look more relaxed at his Australian team in action, as well as at the BBL.

“I really feel human again,” he said after the bushfire charity competition on Sunday.

“It’s also nice because I had the opportunity to see from a distance, not only the three one-day events, but I also made a lot of notes about the Big Bash.

“I like to watch it without the pressure of being in the corner.

“But I feel Superman again and look forward to going back in.”

Langer said it made him realize how important it is for coaches and players to spend time outside the game.

“We want them all to play Big Bash cricket, but it will be hard to find that balance,” he said.

“I now know from my own experience how important it is to try to find a number of breaks, both mentally and physically.”

In Sunday’s charity competition at Junction Oval in Melbourne, Langer reunited with Matthew Hayden when the former Australian openers battled for the first time since the SCG test against England.

Langer said he was in awe at a pre-game net session with some of the best cricketers of the past 30 years.

“I kept looking around and it was like looking at all my heroes,” he said.

“I used to want Brian (Lara) to get a 100 and we would spend them for 120.”

. (TagsToTranslate) Sport