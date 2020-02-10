Just like Count Dracula, Phil Mickelson stands up again

In 1975, when Gary Groh won the Hawaiian Open, the first sentence of the story, written by the late, great Bob Green for the Associated Press, said, “Arnie lost again.”

Arnold Palmer had fought the entire week before falling back on Monday (the tournament was delayed in the rain) to finish behind Groh and a fast closing Al Geiberger. It turned out that Palmer, who was then 45, never won again on the PGA Tour.

It would be easy to say the same about Phil Mickelson after being the subject of about 90 percent of attention during last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before falling to third place behind winner Nick Taylor on Sunday and a fast closing Kevin Streelman. “Phil has lost again”, would have been the head of the tournament for many.

But the fact that Phil was fought to the last holes should tell us something: four months before he turns 50, he is not ready yet. Mickelson is Dracula’s golf – every time you think he’s dead, he gets up again. Two weeks ago he hadn’t fought anywhere since he won at Pebble Beach a year earlier. He played so poorly since Pebble 2019 that in December for the first time since 1993 he did not make a national team (Presidents Cup) and had fallen far enough in the World Ranking that the question of whether he would be offered or would accept an exception to play in the US Open that was on the table this year.

Except for this: two weeks ago, after skipping the Waste Management Phoenix Open for the second time in 31 years to pay a huge – and controversial – appearance to play in Saudi Arabia, Mickelson finished the T-3. Then, on Pebble Beach, a place where he won five times, he just got stuck off the lead all week before Taylor’s chip-in-birdie at the 15th hole Sunday finally – more or less – put Phil away. Mickelson struggled in the wind most of the day, shooting a two-over-par 74 to end five strokes behind Taylor and one behind Streelman – after Phil Taylor tied two holes in the final round for the lead.

Mickelson finished third from 72nd in the Official World Golf Ranking to 55th. He must be in the top 60 either after the PGA championship (May 18) or on June 15 – just before the Open this year on Winged Foot.

Earlier in the week, Mickelson had categorically said he would reject a special invitation from the USGA if he did not qualify.

“I don’t accept it,” he said during a press conference prior to the tournament. “So I either go alone in the field or I have to try to qualify. I am not taking a special exemption. “

This is classic Mickelson. He is fully aware that many of his fellow Hall of Famers have accepted special exceptions dating back to Ben Hogan in 1966. Jack Nicklaus has accepted eight. Hale Irwin won the Open in Medinah in 1990 and played a special exception. It is also true that many major players have played in 36-hole qualifiers, including Palmer, but that was when the USGA did not offer him an exemption.

As everyone knows, Mickelson finished six times second in the US Open and is the only major title he has missed. His most notorious miss came in Winged Foot in 2006, when he was on the 18th tee with a one-shot lead and a very good chance of winning a third straight major. He killed the driver to the left of the tee and then tried instead of chipping to set a possible course up and down to win or – in the worst case – make a bogey, make an impossible shot the green. He eventually made a double bogey and lost to Geoff Oglivy with one.

When it was over, Mickelson said, always honestly, “I’m such an idiot.”

Two years ago at the US Open in Shinnecock Hills, Mickelson had a meltdown during the third round, hitting a putt when it moved into the 13th hole and then admitting that he knew he would draw a penalty, but it He didn’t really care because he was trying to make a point about the game conditions.

It is noteworthy that the USGA did not disqualify him after he admitted deliberately breaking a rule. Still, Mickelson took a shot at the governing body last week after the USGA and R&A released their Distance Insights Project: “We are the only professional sport in the world ruled by a group of amateurs, and that leads to some dubious clues that we are going to I want us to give people who are professionally involved in the sport a little more leadership. “

Some think Mickelson made his comment “I don’t want an exemption” because he believes the USGA will not offer him one.

I do not agree. Mickelson has five major titles in addition to six second place in the Open, including that on Winged Foot. It would be an act of absolute malice for the USGA not to exempt Mickelson if he needs one. Although I see some on the board sitting on a high horse and saying, “How dare he behave as he did” (at Shinnecock), I don’t think USGA CEO Mike Davis is such a person.

I also think it will be a point of discussion. I believe Mickelson will play well enough to earn a place. Mickelson has been counted more often than a down-and-out boxer.

Remember that many thought he would never win a major after he finished for the third time in a row at the Masters in 2003. At that time he was 32, rich and had 17 top-10s in majors, but no wins. Then he came from three shots behind the back nine in Augusta in 2004 by winning four of the last eight holes. His fifth – and most recent major – came to the Open Championship in 2013, an event that most people, including Mickelson, thought was unlikely to ever win.

He won almost five years after that victory and – again – he would be ready. Except that he won two years ago in Mexico and last year at Pebble Beach.

He was criticized (along with Tiger Woods) for not having a better Ryder Cup record, but he played in the last 12 US teams and plans to come directly to Whistling Straits this fall 13. His finish on Pebble Beach beat him from 42 to 21 on the Ryder Cup points list, and you can be sure that he is somewhere near the top 20, Steve Stricker will make him a captain captain. Jay Haas took him to South Korea in 2015 for the Presidential Cup when he became 29th on the points list.

Mickelson is also a lock to control the American team at Bethpage Black in 2024 and is now referred to as “our daddy bear” by younger American players.

After publicly criticizing Tom Watson in the aftermath of the crooked loss of the Americans to Europe in Gleneagles in 2014, many wondered what the Ryder Cup future of Mickelson would be. He eventually played a leading role in the so-called Ryder Cup Task Force, and then played a key role in the American victory in Hazeltine when he was under more pressure than any player in either team. Because “Phil is Phil”, he then went 0-4 from the loss-making team of Jim Furyk two years ago in France.

In popularity, Mickelson is the Palmer of his generation for Nicks van Woods. There is no doubt who the better player is, but Mickelson’s shortcomings – his near misses (especially at the US Open) and his tendency to put his foot in his mouth (his only non-Palmeric tendency) – seem to be loved by him with his fans even more than when he won, won and won.

Although many in the media were critical of his decision to play in Saudi Arabia – a country full of human rights violations – for a reported fee of $ 2 million, many of his fans didn’t care. They will rightly point out that many top players also took the money to go to Saudi Arabia, and well, it’s Phil, so it must be good.

It is Taylor’s honor that he hung on Sunday while most of the crowd went to Mickelson. Adam Long did the same last year when he played in the final group at the Desert Classic with Mickelson and defeated him with a birdie putt on the 18th green.

If Mickelson is still on the bubble to qualify for Winged Foot, he will be on April 22 – the deadline for requesting a special exemption – it will be fascinating to see what he is doing. I bet it’s no problem. Unless someone finds a wooden pole. That is what will be needed to bring down Mickelson.

