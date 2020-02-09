Julius Malema threatens to occupy Johann Rupert’s property

Julius Malema’s media briefing on Sunday was not exactly a relaxing one on the Sabbath. At a press conference, the EFF chairman explained everything that preoccupied him before SONA 2020 – and boy, he was thrilled. He started tirades against Cyril Ramaphosa, Pravin Gordhan and even Johann Rupert.

EFF presser on Sunday, February 9th

The 90-minute shortening was a piece of vintage malema: from the very first minute, he was well on the way to criticizing the president for “not having achieved anything in two years”. Juju didn’t stop here …

He confirmed that the EFF would bother SONA if Pravin Gordhan were not fired by Thursday.

Julius Malema accused Gordhan of making Eskom “worse” and sentenced him to take SA “back to 1994”.

Juju also said there would never be an EFF meeting with Ramaphosa “privately” because of her view that the president “does not listen to conflicting ideas.”

He found time to accuse the prosecutor of working for Ramaphosa, which is why they “didn’t challenge” him, as they did with Jacob Zuma.

Finally, Malema theorized that Mmusi Maimane knew “too much” about Bosasa and accused Cyril’s friends of removing the former head of state.

Julius Malema threatens to occupy Johann Rupert’s courtyards

It was an absolute all-rounder in terms of warlike statements. But perhaps the most intriguing was Malema’s insistence that EFF supporters have to do more marches. He identified OR Tambo, Investec and medical companies as targets for demonstrations demanding “equal treatment for blacks”. Johann Rupert – South Africa’s richest man – may also be visited by the Red Berets.

“We will have jobs in financial institutions that profile black people because of their marginalization. All insurance and medical companies as well as banks should receive unannounced professions in order to demand equal treatment for blacks. We will also march to Johann Rupert’s estates, especially to his farms in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape. ”

“We will march to Stephen Koesheff’s Investec with her puppet Ramaphosa to counter its undue influence on the country’s political affairs.” Finally, we will march to OR Tambo Airport to request the closure of the Oppenheimer private terminal. ”

Julius Malema

What is the estimated value of Johann Rupert?

Johann Rupert and Julius Malema were involved in a war of words last year. After Malema hinted that Rupert was not welcome in South Africa, the investment tycoon announced that it was considering moving from its base in Stellenbosch. He would leave Mzansi in the bank with almost $ 6.5 billion.

#EFFPresser Malema: We want Rupert to hand over the country. Every plant, every farm called Rupert or Oppenheimer will be visited this year. We have to tell Investec to leave this country’s politics to the politicians of this country.

– Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 9, 2020