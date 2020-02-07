JP Smith claims success for the rail security department, but cable theft continues

By Tariro Washinyira for GroundUp

Metrorail has been blaming vandalism and metal theft for bad train traffic for years. In an email on January 8, Metrorail spokeswoman Riana Scott said: “The effects of metal theft, vandalism, and damage to essential infrastructure are still threatening.”

The Rail Enforcement Unit (REU) should change this, but rail traffic is worse than ever.

However, JP Smith, Mayco member for security and security, praised the REU: “The REU has had numerous successes since it was founded on October 28, 2018. We will publish the statistics and achievements at a press conference scheduled for next month. “

Despite Smith’s claims of success, the South and North Metrorail lines are not working properly, and traffic on the Central line to Kapteinsklip and Chris Hani stations has been suspended since October due to vandalism and theft between Bonteheuwel and Nyanga.

There were also several arson attacks on the trains. On November 28, two trains were set on fire at Cape Town station, which destroyed 18 touring coaches with a price of R 61 million. Another train went into service on January 25, this time at Century City Station. Only 30 of the 88 train sets required in the province were still in operation (different sources give slightly different numbers for this).

Future of the REU uncertain

Smith said: “In May 2018, the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Provincial Government and PRASA each contributed R 16 million to set up the REU for a 12-month pilot phase. Some of the original funds of R 48 million were still available after the end of the twelve-month pilot phase on June 30, 2019. The parties then agreed to use this money to keep the REU going until at least June 30, 2020. An extension of the project will depend on PRASA’s commitment to make a financial contribution in the future. “

Smith said the REU consists of 100 officers fully trained and equipped to ensure safety on identified problematic railroads. The officers are deployed where the greatest threats exist. “In addition, the REU supports SAPS in the identification and closure of the illegal metal industry. It supports PRASA and Metrorail in the avoidance of air fares. “

PRASA spokeswoman Nana Zenani, who was asked whether PRASA is financially committed to the expansion of the REU project, replied: “We cannot currently respond to your request.”

Scott said: “Metrorail is by no means the only service provider that metal thieves target. All copper-dependent industries (Transnet, City, mobile operators, etc.) suffer the same fate. It’s a lucrative multi-billion rand industry, and as long as there is demand, criminals will target the supply industry. “

According to City, the solution is to take control of Metrorail

Felicity Purchase, a Mayco member for transportation, said the city is very concerned about the deterioration in rail transportation that should be the backbone of Cape Town’s public transportation.

“Commuters find it difficult to get to work and have to use public transport on the road, which is more expensive than passenger transport by rail. We are also concerned about the impact of the rapid collapse of passenger transportation on our local economy and productivity, as well as congestion. However, our hands are tied as we have no control over how the service is operated and maintained or how and where and when the new rolling stock is distributed. “

“The city of Cape Town believes that urban rail transport should be managed by the city. The city wants to take over the people rail in a structured and gradual manner, as this enables us to plan ahead, acquire the necessary skills and develop the additional capacities required to ensure the long-term sustainability of the service. “

However, spokesman for Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Esethu Hasane, said on February 4 that responsibility remained with the Ministry and there were no plans to transfer any responsibility to the province or city.

“The minister is in the process of setting PRASA, with the recent appointment of the administrator being one of the measures taken. The Western Cape Minister and Transport Officer, Bonginkosi Madikizela, as well as the member of the City Council responsible for urban traffic, work directly through their department officials in areas of mutual interest. “

Meanwhile, #UniteBehind is taking the minister to court to declare his decision to appoint an administrator unlawful, to review and to set aside.

A different approach is required

#UniteBehind spokesman Matthew Hirsch told GroundUp that it is difficult to call the REU a success if train sabotage and cable theft appear to continue unabated.

“The situation is worse because the main route to Khayelitsha and Mitchell’s Plain is closed until September. As #UniteBehind, we believe that the most important thing is a commuter security plan. We have been demanding this from PRASA for more than two years. “

Commuters have not felt changed since the beginning of the REU

This GroundUp reporter took two hours on Thursday morning to get from Parow to the Salt River train station. This journey should take 20 minutes if the trains ran smoothly.

I took the 3201 train around 6 a.m. It kept ceasing. The train then stopped between Thornton and Mutual stations for about an hour.

In the WhatsApp Group’s northern trains, it was reported that train 3506 in Thornton and train 3404 in Mutual were stationary.

Many commuters, including schoolchildren, left the 3201 and jogged across the tracks to Cape Town. They said they would walk to Mutual where they wanted to take taxis off Voortrekker Road.

The few remaining commuters looked worried. When the train left again and arrived in Salt River, it was after 8:00 a.m. and the train was half empty.

A woman who travels to the southern suburbs daily to do homework said on Wednesday that she finally got home at 9 p.m. She had been waiting for a train from 3 p.m. and only managed to get on a train at 5 p.m. She changes to Woodstock and goes there to the beach. However, since there were only a few trains to Strand, she took the train to Stellenbosch to connect to Strand on the Eerste River. In the Eerste, she only got a train after 8 p.m.

She and other commuters crowded into a car for security reasons. “The station was closed for business and there was no security,” she said.