Johnny Manziel becomes very honest about XFL

Johnny Manziel became very honest about the XFL this weekend.

The XFL returns for the first time since 2001 on Saturday 8 February.

When the XFL first appeared on the scene, it was filled with a lot of hype around it. Unfortunately, the hype faded quickly when the product on the field did not match the excitement of it.

Confused rules, poor play and a generally boring series of storylines eventually led to the collapse of the competition.

WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is said to have lost $ 35 million on the XFL for the first time.

Now, two decades later, McMahon has set his sights on rectifying a past wrong.

I’m not good enough, remember? https://t.co/iAXNar29nh

– Johnny Manziel (@ JManziel2) 8 February 2020

This weekend, the XFL makes its debut with two major games.

Recognizable names such as former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones and NFL backup Josh Jackson will participate in the inaugural games on Saturday.

One big name that doesn’t want to participate?

Former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel, who became famous in the NFL and then in the Canadian football competition.

When XFL commissioner Oliver Luck, father of the former quarterback Andrew Luck of Indianapolis Colts, was asked if Manziel could join the XFL, he rejected the idea.

“I would like to say that the players we have are better than those guys, to be honest with you,” he said in December.

“Johnny has his own history and we have CFL coaches who have seen him up close.”

This weekend a Twitter fan asked Manziel why he did not participate in the opening weekend festivities of the XFL.

Manziel’s reaction was blunt and to the point.

“I’m not good enough, remember?” He tweeted.

In addition, Manziel decided to take matters to another level by comparing the XFL with the Alliance of American Football, which became famous during the first season.

“ComebackSZN is still alive if you don’t know it,” he continued.

“Just don’t play for another competition that you will fold halfway through the season.”

Whether the XFL will actually fold remains to be seen, but what is very clear is that Manziel is still extremely salty about not being invited to participate.

The XFL will contain two games on Saturday. What those two trips will ultimately look like will go a long way in determining the future of the XFL.

