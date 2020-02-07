John Calipari leaves Memphis to become a member of the New York Knicks

Is John Calipari leaving Memphis to join the New York Knicks?

This week the Knicks have made some very big changes.

Out is former president Steve Mills. In is now former CAA agent Leon Rose, who will replace him.

Accompanying rose is said to be NBA wealth broker William Wesley, also known as World Wide Wes.

The big question now is what those new managers will decide to do about the position of head coach.

Wesley in particular is known to be close to head coach Calipari from Kentucky.

Cub, we haven’t had a good Calipari-to-the-NBA in five minutes, so … https://t.co/wHvpDte9FK

– Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 6, 2020

Calipari has been mentioned for years for different NBA performances, but this is the chance to coach a franchise that is as legendary as the Knicks are too good to pass up.

Although New York may not have as much talent now, recruiting players for the Knicks would not be as difficult as in recent years.

If free agents even felt that management knew what it was doing, they would come there.

Hiring Calipari as a coach would be a good first step.

Will it eventually happen? Time will tell.

Should it happen?

Absolutely.

