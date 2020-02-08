John Calipari gives an official answer to Knicks

John Calipari gave an official answer to the Knicks on Friday.

That answer? No, he is not interested in coming to New York.

New York came in the news this week after a series of surprising movements.

A few days after the trading deadline, the Knicks chose to fire President Steve Mills and install the legendary agent Leon Rose in his place.

Rose will in turn bring William “World Wide Wes” Wesley on board.

With those two officially drained as the head of the reconstruction efforts of the Knicks, rumors began to circulate that Calipari could soon join the team.

Calipari is known to have a close relationship with World Wide Wes, and rumors that he jumps from college ball to NBA seem to run rampant every few years.

John Calipari during his Friday press about possibly having to do with Knick’s job: “I have never heard anyone say something bad about Leon Rose in 25 years. He is a collector, he is a culture builder. I would tell him in any way help. It just wouldn’t be coaching. “

– Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) 7 February 2020

In an interview with the media on Friday, Calipari wrote what he thought of the recent movements of the Knicks and what it meant for his future.

“I have never heard anyone say something bad about Leon Rose in 25 years,” he said.

“He is a collector, he is a culture builder. I would help him in any way. It just wouldn’t be coaching.”

Calipari previously served as head coach of the then-New Jersey Nets for two and a half years. His record during that stint was 72-112, with a single postseason appearance in 1998.

After being fired in 1999, Calipari spent a season as an assistant to the Philadelphia 76ers before finally moving to college and spending the next 20 years there.

This season, Kentucky is number 17-5 of the year and is currently number 15 in the nation. An NCAA championship seems unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

Although Calipari is clearly saying all the good things right now, it is worth keeping an eye on how Kentucky is doing in March Madness.

If the team in any capacity disappoints, rumors about him to the Knicks will probably revive sooner rather than later.

Related: Panthers open up about Cam Newton’s future