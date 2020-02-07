Johannesburg under water, roads closed as a storm [photos, video]

Johannesburg weather is different, hey. In a minute it’s relatively sunny, then it’s the end of the world. My thoughts and prayers are for everyone who is trying to get home in this weather.

Make yourself comfortable in the long run: On Saturday, February 8th and Sunday, February 9th, thunderstorms are expected, especially in the eastern parts of South Africa. Here’s why: The purple part is a massive storm.

Image via Ventusky

Johannesburg weather warnings

The South African Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms that led to heavy downpours and localized flooding in large parts of the city.

The announcement for the municipality of Johannesburg is valid until Friday, February 7, 8:00 p.m. Another warning was issued in the western edge from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

At the time of publication, however, it was not yet complete. Drivers are asked to comply with road traffic regulations and to reduce speed. Remember, 30 cm of fast flowing water is enough to sweep a vehicle off the road.

Warning: 07/02/2020 5:00 PM TO: 07/02/2020 8:00 PM Heavy thunderstorms that lead to heavy rainfall and localized flooding on the western edge and in parts of the city of Johannesburg, LM von Gauteng.

SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 7, 2020

SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 7, 2020

Johannesburg road closure:

Due to the weather conditions in large parts of Johannesburg, drivers are asked to reduce the speed, increase the range and switch on the headlights.

Jacaranda FM Traffic says motorists can expect a lot of traffic on the M1 South between Sandton and Crown Interchange.

Delays are mainly due to the weather and an accident on the M1 in front of the Crown Interchange.

In addition, flooding on M18 Clen Avenue between Clayville and Pinedene causes traffic delays, while flooding on Malibongwe Drive West near President Fouche Drive brought traffic to a halt.

Other updates:

Benoni

FLOODING on the N12 East near the Snake Road exit. QUEUING TRAFFIC in the area. # JacaTraffic

Jacaranda FM Traffic (@jaca_traffic) February 7, 2020

What to do in the event of a thunderstorm?

traffic safety

If you are out and about during a thunderstorm or thunderstorm, always follow the road rules. Heavy rain creates dangerous road conditions and it is recommended to drive past and seek protection if possible.

In addition, pooling on roads causes slippery conditions. Heavy thunderstorms bring strong wind, heavy rain, hail, urban flooding, visibility of hail and heavy lightning.

If you still drive past, switch off the engine and leave the hazard lights on to warn other drivers that your vehicle is stationary.

It’s a myth that your tires protect you from lightning strikes, so make sure you don’t touch anything in the car.

Watch: Floods in Johannesburg – Photos and Videos

Caption: “Active cells in the Centurion area – were taken at 3:30 p.m. (February 7). Very violent sky! “/ Image via Twitter: @Themeteoguy Caption:“ Tambotie Mall in Randfontein around 6:00 p.m. on February 6, 2020. Measured 24 mm in about 15 minutes. “Image via Twitter: @ sawx_sa_weather / Emrice Egan

Images taken on February 6, 2020





Heavy rainfall in Boksburg. Image via Twitter: @ sawx_sa_weather / Juandre Vorster