Johannesburg gets a waterfront promenade and an artificial beach worth R 9 billion

On Friday February 7, 2020, Balwin Properties announced that Munyaka would be the “largest crystal clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere”.

Munyaka means “crystal” in Venda. In addition, potential buyers can note March 7, 2020 on their calendars:

“Munyaka in Waterfall will be released for sale on March 7, 2020. R 9 billion development with the largest crystal clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere!”

One, two and three-room apartments from R799,000 and a penthouse will be available. The area is also fiber ready.

Image via Balwin Properties

Development costs and schedule

The apartments have Scandinavian-style kitchens. as well as free eco-friendly devices, a balcony for outdoor entertainment, and prepaid water and electricity meters.

Balwin Properties, a company listed on the JSE, also promises a “lifestyle center with impressive health and leisure facilities” and world-class security.

The project will cost approximately R $ 9 billion and is located in Waterfall, Midrand in Johannesburg. The construction of the lagoon, the border wall, the gatehouse, the lifestyle center and the show apartment block has already started.

Something “extraordinary for buyers of SA sectional titles”

Over 5,000 homes will be unveiled over the next eight years. Balwin Properties will also invest in the road infrastructure around Munyaka. Mia Drive was recently completed at a price of over R 100 million.

Balwin Properties founder and CEO Steve Brookes said that Munyaka “will be the crown jewel in [Balwin Properties] development portfolio.” Brookes added:

“We worked very closely with our architects to offer something exceptional to South African section title buyers and believe that this will not only set a new standard for lifestyle real estate in Waterfall, but also in the country.”

Image via Balwin Properties

Munyaka housing development

In addition to the one, two and three bedroom apartments, Balwin Properties will develop two ultra-luxurious penthouses with a 180 degree view of the lagoon. It is expected to be sold at R 30 million each.

But wait, there is more. If the ultra-luxurious penthouses are not within your reach, there are also four super-luxurious units with lagoon views that are to be sold for R10m each.

Balwin has an exclusive agreement with Crystal Lagoons for South Africa and will develop freshwater lagoons in six strategic hubs in Johannesburg, Pretoria, the Dolphin Coast, the Western Cape and Mbombela.

The freshwater crystal lagoon will be the largest in the southern hemisphere. It will cover an area the size of seven rugby fields. Engineer News reports:

“A 50m tower will be built in the Munyaka lagoon, offering amenities such as a 50-seat restaurant and conference facilities with a view of the Johannesburg skyline. as well as zip lining from the tower into the lagoon and a heated pool fed by the lagoon. “

