Jewish center calls for boycott of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters concert in Mexico – Raw Story

A US-based Jewish interest group has launched a campaign to prevent Pink Floyd’s founder Roger Waters from touring in Mexico.

Waters, 76, is on stage in Mexico City on October 7 as part of his North American tour “This Is Not A Drill,” which starts in Pittsburgh in July.

But the Latin American branch of the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), which supports Holocaust survivors and confronts anti-Semitism, has written companies that sponsor and promote Waters’ concert in Mexico and encourage them to withdraw.

“The prestige of your company should not be compromised by those who use music to camouflage discrimination and the spread of a violent and racist message,” said the letter signed by SWC international relations directors Shimon Samuels and Ariel Gelblung.

Waters is a well-known pro-Palestinian activist who supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement that promotes a boycott of Israel in various forms.

He has encouraged fellow artists not to give concerts in the Middle East.

Israel sees BDS as a strategic threat and accuses the anti-Semitism movement – a claim that activists, including Waters, deny and call it an attempt to discredit them.

However, the SWC has accused Waters of anti-Semitism over his use of an inflatable pig with the Star of David at previous concerts.

The consumption of pork is forbidden in Judaism, while the Star of David is synonymous with religion.

“These images refer to medieval German anti-Semitic iconography,” the center said, the last time Waters appeared in Mexico in 2018, he launched a “Resist the Racist” campaign.

SWC is named after Simon Wiesenthal, an Austrian Holocaust survivor and a famous Nazi hunter.

Founded in 1977, the center promotes the persecution of Nazi war criminals, fights anti-Semitism and learns about the Holocaust.

© 2020 AFP

Type in errors and corrections: (e-mail protected).