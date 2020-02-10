Jesse Richman wins the second Red Bull King of the Air title

Hawaiian big air and big wave specialist Jesse Richman won his second Red Bull King of the Air title in the 2020 competition and beat the tough challenges of the previous Red Bull King by air champions Nick Jacobsen and Aaron Hadlow in the final.

The 2020 King of the Air conditions

The Cape Doctor delivered a solid wind day at Kite Beach in Cape Town on Thursday, February 6, so the seven-hour event could run over a single day. Sporting director Sergio Cantagalli commented:

“We made the perfect day. It was probably the best day we would get during the weather window. It is very unusual that we start so early in the day and have constant conditions throughout. “

24 of the world’s best kitesurfers, who sat in front of 10,000 spectators on Table Mountain, fought for the title in 34 runs.

The driver below

This year, the format of the event was changed to include round 1 and 2 wildcard submissions, video submissions winners and the four winners of Fly to Red Bull King of the Air. Of these 18 participants, 12 went to the third round, where they were accompanied by the six first place winners from 2019.

Angely Bouillot made her first debut in the Red Bull King of the Air. In the second round, she said goodbye to Ewan Jaspan from Australia.

The competition was also the first freestyle race without a carrier by Airton Cozzolino, which Joshua Emanuel knocked out of the race on lap two. Five South Africans attended the event and Stuart Downey and Joshua Emanuel made it to the quarter-finals, where they lost to Liam Whaley and Aaron Hadlow.

After Liam Whaley reached the semi-finals, he met Nick Jacobsen and the two had an epic heat that Whaley failed.

Another favorite was the triple Red Bull King by air champion Kevin Langeree, which was stopped in the quarterfinals by Jesse Richman.

Lewis Crathern made it to the quarter-finals and was brave despite the broken ribs. Crathern is the only driver who has participated in every Red Bull King of the Air in Cape Town.

The final

Jesse Richman, who was among the top six in 2019, took part in the third round with Nick Jacobsen. Aaron Hadlow had to leave the competition in 2019 due to injuries and had to make it through from round 1 to the final to survive a very demanding seven-hour run in the very first and last run.

But it was ultimately Richman who took home the most coveted kitesurfing prize after the biggest single day of the Red Bull King of the Air competition. Jacobsen finished second and Hadlow third. After the competition, Richman said:

“It feels incredible. It is magical. It’s amazing to have my newborn daughter here and to share them with this crowd. I had really good heats up to the finale in many years and usually a kind of crack in the finale after peaking too early. So I adjusted a couple of things this year and was very confident in my plan and strategy. It was really cool to see how it went. Running everything in one day was just like 2013 – just an epic day. “

Two other prizes were awarded that day. Nick Jacobsen took home the “Mystic Move of the Day” for a kite loop board-off that scored an impressive 9.02 out of 10. The “Woo Highest Jump of the Day” went to Marc Jacobs from New Zealand. for a 22m jump.