Jennifer Tilly confirms that she will be part of the “Chucky” television series by Syfy and Don Mancini

Officially ordered last month, Syfy brings the most famous horror killer doll to the small screenChucky, ”An upcoming television series from the franchise inventor Don Mancini and “Channel Zero” mastermind Nick Antosca, In the series “After an old Chucky doll shows up at a local sale, an idyllic American city is plunged into chaos when a series of horrific murders unearths the city’s hypocrisy and secrets.”

“Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies – and allies – from Chucky’s past threatens to reveal the truth behind the murders, as well as the unspeakable origins of the demon doll as an apparently ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

“The show will be a new take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that makes the format of the television series unique, while remaining true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades,” said Mancini.

How much will the series have to do with the original film franchise? Well, for starters, Jennifer Tilly has just confirmed that she will be featured in the new “Chucky” series!

“I’m so excited,” Tilly told Page Six this week. She went on and teased her engagement. “Don Mancini, who created Chucky 30 years ago, is the author of this series, so it’s the original of Chucky.” A little bird told me that I would be part of it, “

It seems pretty certain that Tilly will play Tiffany Valentine in the series that most recently drove off with a Chucky-infused Nica Pierce at the end of Cult of Chucky.

Filming for “Chucky” is slated to begin this summer.