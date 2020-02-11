Jeff Fowler found the redesign of the Sonic the Hedgehog “nerve-wracking”

Jeff Fowler admits that it was “nerve-racking” to see the reaction to the redesign of Sonic.

The director sent the Sonic the Hedgehog movie that had to be postponed after a huge fan backlash to the original animation of the iconic Sega video game character, with many social media users angry about Sonic’s human-like teeth and fur.

However, the redesign of Sonic received a positive response after it was unveiled in November, making him very relieved.

Fowler said to Digital Spy: “I think it has been about five months since the first trailer. We worked very hard on our character updates. It was definitely a bit like:” Oh man, what happens when they do this Do not like? ‘

“But really, everyone who saw it internally while I was working on the film just reacted so positively. It really felt like, once we shared it with the fans, they would embrace it and be enthusiastic about it.

“Fortunately, all the fear I had the night before really passed quickly after it was released. Because, yes, it was such an incredible feeling to see how Sonic 2.0 was being hugged as it was.”

The 41-year-old filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with the film, wanted to do Sonic justice on the big screen, but admitted that it was a challenge to come up with a story, because the games don’t have much of a plot.

The story sees Sonic (narrated by Ben Schwartz) taking refuge in the city of Green Hills, Montana. He befriends the city sheriff (James Marsden) but becomes the target of the villain Dr. Robotinik (Jim Carrey) who plans to use the super-fast power of Sonic for world domination.

Fowler explained: “No matter how great it is for him to have his powers, it just felt very interesting to have the other side wherever his powers are forcing him to live in this very isolated way outside of this little one city ​​of Green Hills. “

“And for that, actually creating a bit of a challenge for him to overcome emotionally. That just felt like a really great place to start.”

