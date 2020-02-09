Jason Day, fighting on Pebble Beach, says that recent problems have made him think about an early end to his career

PEBBLE BEACH – Golf is not unique among professional sports in the practice of its practitioners, men and women who expect to excel at the pinnacle of their respective pursuits, to a number of dark places. But golf has so many more black corners and deep holes to feel blind. Or lost. Or hopeless.

Jason Day tries to find his way out of a wilderness by following a number of well-known breadcrumbs, the ones that have followed dozens of players, the ones he has seen before.

After a campaign without profits and a return of serious back problems, Day began to wonder if his career might have ended. A player who has to come back from a back injury has a lot of company, Tiger Woods is only one compadre. It is a difficult road. Tough. Lonely. Have we already mentioned tough?

In December, after he had to retire from the Presidential Cup in his native Australia, out of painful pain, he told his wife Ellie, “I think I’m almost done here.”

Even his good days were not very good. And of course his game suffered.

That’s why this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is so encouraging. On the way to Sunday’s final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Day is in third place and only three behind the leader, Nick Taylor, after a two-under-par 70 on Spyglass Hill on Saturday left him at 14-under 201 After drifting back to 46th in the World Ranking, Day is aiming for its first win since the Wells Fargo Championship 2018 and its first win at Pebble Beach despite five top-five finishes here in 10 games.

“I would like to change the top five finishes here,” he said. “I want to win.”

But it’s not a zero-sum game for Day when he leaves at 9:38 AM Pacific time at Pebble Beach Golf Links looking for his 13th career PGA Tour title. Just playing is something that he is grateful to keep doing.

“I feel it has been a long time since I really was there and felt how I felt today and played so well,” Day said on Friday after shooting an 8-under 64 on Pebble Beach, his best score in almost two years. “It is difficult because you compete week in and week out and you expect so much from yourself, and everyone does that, but sometimes when you are injured, like for the most part last year, it was just frustrating.

“And not only do you get frustrated,” he added, “you don’t get the results and you lose confidence. … And you feel like your world is crumbling a little, especially if an athlete has it played, who plays injured. And it’s not a good feeling, because there are some dark moments you have to fight through. “

At that time, most athletes should pause and breathe deeply. Day has taken a lot of it. Part of his rehabilitation therapy has inflated balloons for 30 minutes at a time. The exercise helps align his rib cage, which tends to get out of line, adversely affects his back, and strengthens his core.

If you do that a few times a day, a man gets time to think. Which is not always good.

“I sat there all year long and thought,” Okay, I don’t know how much I can push myself through this. “I thought maybe I would re-evaluate things at 40,” he said. “And I like that,” if I can push it a little to 35, that would be good. “But those are the things that come to mind. Because you’re an injured player, you think, maybe my time is just around the corner and I might have to club the clubs. And that’s a really terrible way to see it, because I am only 32. “

On Saturday, Day continued his solid game in what is only his second start of 2020. And he was further encouraged by having his family follow in the gallery. That also included his mother, Dening, who has been in the United States for two months now because she continues to recover from lung cancer with which she was diagnosed in 2017.

Talk about coming from a dark place.

Day loved seeing his mother and the rest of the family there. It gave a little more perspective. “I have much more gratitude when I am here,” he said. “I think that I am much happier and that hopefully it will produce better games [on Sundays].”

Regardless of the result, Day just keeps breathing, stays away from the dark places. So he is ready for whatever comes over these last 18 holes.

“I think a lot of people will probably see that I’m desperate for a good finish,” he said. “I don’t think I’m worried about that. I just have to concentrate on just trying to do my best tomorrow and if it happens, it happens and if it doesn’t. Then I just build on it and go to it next tournament and try to build and build and build. And sooner or later I have a boat full of confidence, I can hit my shots and sooner or later I will win.

“I really believe that if I keep playing the way I do, I will win, if not tomorrow, soon.”

