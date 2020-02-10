Janet Jackson announces “Black Diamond” album and world tour

Janet Jackson is looking to bring us a new album and a world tour together.

It’s been five years since the singer released “Made for Now” a studio album. “Unbreakable” helped the shelves in October 2015, and fans of the youngest member of the Jackson family were forced to replay the Grammy Award-winner instead of new music. The number one album was especially personal to the artist as he saw the deeds of his childhood and the death of his brother Michael Jackson, who passed away in 2009, following the unintentional killing of a doctor.

The follow-up to “Unbreakable”, which sold 253,000 copies in the United States, has now been announced as “Black Diamond.” At the moment, the album has no official release date, but we know it is coming in 2020. The project is expected to fall apart by the summer, as Janet Jackson has also announced that she will go on tour. The first phase of the Black Diamond World Tour will begin in Miami and you will see 53-year-olds in 34 cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. Jackson will be on the road from June 24 to August 23, with tickets purchased Thursday (hint: it’s Valentine’s Day the next day).

Just announced: @JanetJackson is leaving for the Black Diamond World Tour 2020! Presales begins at 2/11, at 12pm.

Get more info here.

– Live Nation (@LiveNation) February 10, 2020

Presumably, Janet Jackson will also perform songs for “Rhythm Nation 1814” during tourism. Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the album, which was first released in 1989 and included the title track as well as “Miss You Much.” As the best-selling album of 1990 and one of the most successful of his personal career, Jackson re-released “Rhythm Nation 1814” last year.