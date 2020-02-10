James Jude Courtney teases the “Pumped Up Volume” of this year’s “Halloween Kills”

We are still waiting for the first teaser trailer for this Halloween season Halloween kills, a sequel to Halloween 2018 that will continue the endless fight between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. Actor / stuntman James Jude Courtney repeats the role of the legendary slasher villain in this year’s sequel and teases the film in a new chat with Pop Culture With Pat.

For starters, he promises that Halloween kills will be a more intense experience.

“We need to turn natural progress into Halloween kills from 1978 to 2018 – The ante was increased“Courtney said to the side.” The ticking bomb has to be more intense. Otherwise we just do what we did before. “

He continued: “We pumped up the volume on this one.”

“We have made progress late into the night and now that everyone knows what is at stake, it is at a peak. It’s [the 2018 film] about speed, “

You can listen to the full interview below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1sMtFQ0D_E [/ embed]

The cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis. Judy Greer. Andi Matichak and Robert Longstreet, with original Halloween actor Charles Cyphers Returns as Sheriff Leigh Brackett.

Anthony Michael Hall also starring in the new film as Tommy Doyle, with the return Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and Nancy Stephens as a nurse Marion Chambers.

Halloween kills hit theaters October 16, 2020 followed by Halloween ends on October 15, 2021With David Gordon Green Return to direct both films.