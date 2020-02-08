James Carville launches epic rant that destroys the myth of Trump’s invincibility – Raw Story

On an MSNBC panel on Saturday, legendary Bill Clinton strategist James Carville documented why the emerging media consensus that President Donald Trump is a second-term slot is wrong – and how to beat him.

He began by rejecting the importance of the recent Gallup survey in which Trump was shown with 49 percent approval.

“Yes, yes, come on. Let’s start here at the beginning, “Carville said. “Okay, let’s hold the elections before announcing the results. That is always a good idea. Number two, you can go through each – and you have – one poll outside – if you look at the poll average, it’s not that great. 55 percent of the people in this country don’t want Donald Trump to be president. It is up to the Democratic Party to deliver that candidate who fills that 55 percent. “

He argued the best candidate to do that, his co-panel member, Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO). “If you want to say, well, your hustle and bustle wasn’t that big, so we have to go to post-Tuesday, we’re going to make a shot,” Carville said. “The next thing we’re going to do is count the votes and see where we are.” I think we’re going to do better than people think. I think we are building things up. “

Carville noted that democrats, regardless of the nominee, should spend less time attacking the character of Trump and his ego, and spend more time on the heinous things he actually does as president.

“The Republicans are laughing at us because they have gone through every problem that people don’t like, from tax breaks to rich people to ignoring the climate. He went to Davos, Donald Trump went to Davos and said he wanted to cut Medicare, and where is the discussion about this? But all I hear – “oh, he’s so powerful.” Why don’t we go outside? Why don’t they say he went to Davos to talk to all these global elites and after he got them all had given trillions of dollars in tax cuts, he said I’m going to get the money by cutting back Medicare to people in the United States, and the Democratic Party is too stupid to say anything about it, and the press is so worried about the horse race that they don’t even report it. “

“So we’re sitting in the middle of this,” said Carville. “We are going to do an intervention and Senator Bennet, we are coming out strong here.”

View below:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1irP5qNMlg (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdyQyosB0JQ (/ embed)

Type in errors and corrections: (e-mail protected).