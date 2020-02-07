It looks like Pixel 4a is missing 5G

According to a new report, the Google Pixel 4a will not have 5G connectivity despite the growing trend towards the fast new mobile data standard.

XDA developers state with some certainty that the Pixel 4a can run on the Snapdragon 730 chipset. This is a powerful processor that represents a significant upgrade from Snapdragon 670 that supports the Google Pixel 3a.

This is not a big surprise since Google Pixel 4’s flagship does not have 5G support. For fans who want to switch to the new standard for mobile data this year, this should be a little disappointment.

While this specification for a variant of the device (code name “Sunfish”) seems to be set in stone, there are other suspected variants (code names: “Redfin”, “blackberry”) with undefined specifications – so you can still keep your fingers crossed for at least a model of the series with 5G.

This isn’t the first rumor we’ve heard about the Pixel 4a that is expected to appear in May this year. The same source indicates that the device has a screen about 5.8 inches in size, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a camera sensor on the back.

The “a” line of Pixel phones was launched last year with the Pixel 3a and offers an affordable version of Google’s flagship with an excellent camera, but lower performance and cheaper build quality. The Pixel 4a this year will represent a similar price cut for the Pixel 4, and that should be good news for budget buyers as we have rated the camera’s performance, design and software as very high.

However, we hope that the upcoming handset will receive a significant upgrade in battery capacity, which was overwhelming and even unsatisfactory for the premium counterpart.

