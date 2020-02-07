“It is so spoiled”; Legendary Hires Directors to restart Fede Alvarez-produced “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”

We announced the news in September Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) produces a new version of Tobe Hoopers The Texas Chainsaw Massacre for Legendary and Variety report today that the script and director team has been created.

Ryan and Andy Tohill (The Dig) will direct the restart, written by Chris Thomas Devlin,

“The Tohill’s vision is exactly what the fans want“Alvarez said in a statement published by Variety.”It is violent, exciting, and so spoiled that it will stay with you forever, “

Tobe Hooper’s classic from 1974 launched a franchise that included all types of sequels, remakes, and restarts. Most recently, Leatherface served as the forerunner of the original classic.

Legendary reportedly hopes to open a new franchise with this one, which may (at least the last time we’ve heard) somehow linked to the original classic.