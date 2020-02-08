Ishaq Dar’s confiscated residence was converted into a homeless shelter

The Punjab government has converted the home of Ishaq Dar, the former Pakistani finance minister, to Gulberg Lahore. According to media reports, 40 people can be accommodated in the home at the same time. The authorities claim that the home will go into operation on Saturday.

“We have built a Panahgah in Ishaq Dar’s house, which we seized some time ago in the light of the court orders,” said Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah.

The Lahore district government took possession of the five-channel Hajvery House in Gulberg in July last year after the National Accountability Bureau confiscated its movable and immovable property in connection with a corruption referral.

Since the Islamabad Supreme Court excluded the Punjab government from auctioning the Gulberg House property, the city council decided to convert it to public property.

The deputy commissioner said that the IHC suspension does not prevent the government from turning it into a Panaah-Gaah. Therefore we can use this house with the dimensions 4-channel and 18 Marlas for Panagah.

The cabinet minister Ali Haider Zaidi described it as the best decision to convert the property into a home.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan hit the PTI provincial government for converting Ishaq Dar’s property into a home. He said the government had dealt with trifles such as Ishaq Dar’s property, Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visit to London and Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count. While people are in agony because of inflation and the crisis of vital goods in the country.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would not reconcile with corrupt politicians and money launderers while he opposed Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider’s call for national reconciliation.

He reaffirmed his promise to support the accountability of looters and looters, his election manifesto, across the country, adding that he would not work with the corrupt and money launderers. Prime Minister Imran Khan commented on these views when he held the AJK Legislative Assembly celebrations on Wednesday, Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Khan declined the call on the grounds that he had no personal hostility with either of them, but he was fighting for the Pakistani people.