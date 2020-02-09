Is The XFL Signing Colin Kaepernick?

With the first day of the XFL officially in the books, many wonder if Kaepernick is in the future of the competition.

The XFL reappeared Saturday after a break of two decades with a bang.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon just couldn’t live with the $ 35 million he lost the first time on the XFL, so he opted for a do-more 20 years after the fact.

Day 1 of the season came and went on Saturday, with the biggest name in terms of both games former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones.

Although Jones is certainly one of the most memorable Buckeyes in recent memory, he is by no means a star. A person who is a star is Kaepernick – so many asked why he was not part of XFL rosters.

Kaepernick has not played a professional football game since 2016, when he made headlines in the preseason by kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice.

He then became a free agent and was not signed.

A year later, Kaepernick accused the NFL of blacklisting him and filing a complaint against the competition and the owners for alleged conspiracy to keep him off the field. Two years later, in 2019, he withdrew the complaint after he reached a settlement with the NFL.

During a recent training for various NFL employees and media, Kaepernick made it clear that he still wanted to play professional football.

. @ OliverLuckXFL on Colin Kaepernick in the XFL – I have no idea if Colin is in shape or not. he wants to play again. We are a competition with salary restrictions and of course, at least based on what people have said, who can play a role in his desire to play.

“When you go back, you tell your owners to stop being scared,” Kaepernick told the scouts after his training.

Shockingly, neither that comment nor his training loved the quarterback among NFL teams.

Kaepernick remained unsigned.

When the NFL season came to an end, many speculated whether there was perhaps a union between the XFL and Kaepernick.

A Sporting News report recently noted that Kaepernick wanted to play “at least $ 20 million” in the XFL.

Given that the highest paid players in the league earn nearly $ 500,000, that price tag is probably a dealbreaker.

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck, the father of the former quarterback Andrew Luck of Indianapolis Colts, essentially said this a lot during a recent interview.

“That’s a bit out of our reach,” he said.

“I think his salary requirements are far out of our margin,” Luck continued. “He was never really a viable option.”

Furthermore, Luck also asked whether Kaepernick is even in shape at this stage of the game.

“I have no idea if Colin is in shape or not,” he said.

“Whether he wants to play. We are a competition with salary restrictions and of course, at least based on what people have said, who can play a role in his desire to play. “

Finally, the issue of standing before the national anthem would be a sticky issue if Kaepernick ever decided to participate.

“We respect individual liberties,” Luck said.

“But we will have to demand that our players stand for the national anthem.”

For now, it doesn’t look like Kaepernick and the XFL will be paired soon.

If the competition experiences a certain amount of success and decides to make a splash, don’t be surprised if the topic is revised later.

