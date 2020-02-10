Is Maulana Fazlur Rehman coming back to Islamabad?

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), has again threatened to overthrow the government because it has no legitimate mandate. The head of JUFI-F believes that the elections were neither free nor fair, and therefore the government has no right to remain in power.

Interestingly, Asad Mehmood, the son of Maulana, is not only a member of the same assembly, but also chairman of the Standing Committee of the Pakistani National Assembly for Religious Affairs and Interreligious Harmony.

Maulana has announced that it will launch a campaign against the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the coming days, which will hold public meetings in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. He announced this after holding a consultation meeting with Allied parties in Lahore.

مولانا ایک بار پھر آرہا ہے!

He further said that the JUI-F and its allied parties will hold a public meeting in Karachi on February 23, Islamabad on March 1, and Lahore on March 19.

The JUI-F chief said that he discussed the Azadi march and the establishment of a constitutional and elected government in the country with Allama Sajid Mir of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith.

PM Imran’s resignation in three months?

He spoke to Chaudhry Pervez Illahi, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), and asked him to reveal the “secret” behind the end of JUI-F’s Azadi March last November.

“The secret was that the JUI-F’s participation was canceled after it was assured that the prime minister would resign and be held after three months of new elections,” the Maulana said.

The JUI-F chief said the party will consider inviting the Chaudhry brothers if they change positions.

PML-N and PPP wrongly support the change to the Army Act?

The head of JUI-F spoke about other opposition parties: “There is no doubt that the opposition is divided due to the policies of large parties, and the government has exploited this.”

He added that the JUI-F is focusing on how all parties come together on a common platform to deliver a message of unity to the masses.

When he criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the PML-Q, he said that the situation has changed after legislation to expand service chiefs was passed.

Why is Maulana so angry?

At first, Maulana was unwilling to accept the election results, in which his party was whitewashed by the PTI. “The parties did not accept the results of the surveys. There is still time for the electoral commission to accept its failure and the chief election commissioner to resign, ”said Rehman.

The JUI-F chair reiterated the claim that JUI-F and MMA candidates were conspired to be defeated “in agreement with the Pakistani Electoral Commission, District Returnees and Returnees”

It is important to mention that after PTI’s “unprecedented” election victory, Maulana chaired a meeting with several conferences. But shortly after the meeting, the PPP decided not to oppose the elections and formed a government in Sindh.

Similarly, the PML-N made every effort to form its government in Punjab, but to no avail. The MQM-P, PML-Q and other parties from Baluchistan and the GDA became part of the government alliance.

Despite all the criticism and the sincere refusal to accept the legitimate right of the current government to rule the country, Maulana was the opposition candidate’s joint presidential candidate, with the exception of the PPP.

However, Maulana was unable to perform impressively as legislators at PML-N were not happy with his nomination.

In particular Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), an alliance of the five Islamic parties – JUI-F, Jamaat-e-Islami, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Islami Tehreek and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan – could manage to get one Dozen seats in the provincial assembly, mainly from the traditional Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) fortress, while the governing party in KPK (PTI) received 66 seats.

It is important to mention how, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, a single party was elected by the KPK for the second time.

The start of Maulana’s journey

It is important to remember that the head of JUI-F announced in July that he would overthrow the government if the prime minister and his cabinet did not resign. He also said that this would be the last protest in Quetta and a freedom march would take place in the coming months.

He said: “This is our last long march and the next will be our freedom march in Islamabad if the PTI government does not resign in August. After 14 successful marches across the country, we have arrived in Quetta today and this sea of ​​people shows what the people of Pakistan want. ”

After consultation with the opposition parties, Maulana postponed his planned Azadi March from August to October. First of all, it was October 27 that Pakistan celebrates every year as Kashmir Solidarity Day. After criticism from all walks of life, Maulana changed the date and announced that she would lead a march in Islamabad on October 31.

After 13 days of Dharna in the federal capital, the head of the JUI-F announced that he would cancel it. On November 14, 2019, the political-religious cleric addressed the Dharna participants from a purpose-built shipping container and announced that the protest movement triggered by the “Azadi March” would spread to all corners of the country “Plan B” provided for the blockade of “main arteries and highways – and even alleys and streets”. However, the party failed to hold the rallies mentioned.

Some analysts believe Maulana may be giving the government a hard time this time around, as inflation and unemployment have significantly reduced PTI’s popularity.

Reliable sources, however, told GVS that Mualana is unlikely to receive moral support from the two leading opposition parties, PPP and PML-N, which may not allow its movement to get going.