Is 5G a conversation we should or shouldn’t have in Africa?

Parallel Wireless, a leading global OpenRAN company that offers software-defined end-to-end OpenRAN solutions for coverage and capacity, is investigating whether, when and how 5G is relevant to the African continent.

5G is such a technology change that no service provider in the world wants to miss.

Even if there are challenges with the introduction of 5G services in Africa, as there are both commercial and infrastructural problems related to the mass deployment of 5G services, there is no question that 5G technology is giving the region a massive positive boost would face governance, social and economic challenges for a long time.

5G technology supports a larger number of devices due to its inherent features such as high data speed, low latency, effective use of the spectrum and better coverage. The low energy consumption also opens up a whole range of new applications.

The technology enables service providers to offer a range of innovative services, including augmented reality, virtual reality, remote surgery, autonomous transport systems, industrial automation and more.

These 5G capabilities could help African governments across the continent, close gaps in governance, and deliver major services such as healthcare and education on a large scale by bypassing continental infrastructure challenges.

5G enables government agencies to deliver services, including e-learning and e-health, through digital platforms that are far less expensive and more sustainable than current methods.

The challenge then lies in bridging the two priorities – spreading existing 2G and 3G networks and making a technological leap towards 5G. However, none of these options can be ignored or one selected above the other. Here’s why:

Africa remains one of the least affected areas in terms of telecommunications services. Mobile penetration in Africa remains at 44%, which means that more than 600 million people in Africa still have no mobile connections.

Internet penetration on the continent is still 25-30%.

Even though other parts of the world have planned to transition from 4G to 5G services, 60% of users in Africa are still on the 2G network. The transition from 2G to 4G, let alone 5G, is also unlikely to happen. 3G services would most likely be the predominant technology in the region since GSMA Mobile Economy estimates that 62% of users would use a 3G network in 2018 and only 30% would use a 4G network by 2025.

The same GSMA report shows that only 3% would use the 5G network at this point. Despite the overwhelming predictions, the possibilities and potential of 5G make it difficult for service providers to ignore them. (Please also note previous responses to low ARPU in rural and distant areas).

It is therefore clear that telecommunications providers have to implement a strategy that will help them achieve both – to focus on expanding existing networks and not to do without the proverbial 5G bus.

Telecommunications providers in Africa can overcome this dilemma by avoiding outdated hardware-controlled network systems for a more flexible software-controlled network system or OpenRAN.

OpenRAN means creating software-controlled networks with minimal use of hardware.

OpenRAN reduces energy consumption and space requirements. Because it is software controlled, it can be upgraded to future Gs including 5G, reducing the overall cost of the network.

Aside from savings, software also makes the network more flexible and interoperable for all Gs.

A virtualized network offers functions such as self-optimization and self-configuration for all Gs – 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G.

This inevitably means that an existing network can be upgraded to a higher technology generation without having to make significant changes to the network.

This promotes the automation and programmability of the network. It also shortens deployment time and makes the network more flexible, easier to use and maintain.

5G OpenRAN technology enables service providers in Africa to bring all Gs together instead of increasing network complexity by adding another level of technology.

Virtualization enables service providers to do just that. The main benefit of unification is that it reduces both capital and operating costs while improving the experience for the end user.

The upcoming 5G technology is not just about developing new services, but also about enabling service providers to use virtualization to simplify networks.

When African service providers begin planning the network architecture for 5G, they can use OpenRAN to consolidate and simplify their existing network, which simplifies administration and also lowers investment and operating costs.

Virtualization is a win-win situation for both service providers and consumers who can expect better network coverage without paying additional costs.

OpenRAN also makes future upgrades easier, since 5G is not the end, but only the beginning.

This article was published in collaboration with Parallel Wireless.