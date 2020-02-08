Ireland and Wales hope to repeat the Grand Slam

Ireland has kept its hopes for a second Six Nations Grand Slam in three years, and Wales’ hopes for a repeat repeat ended with a well-earned 24:14 win on Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Irish defeated the Welshmen with four to two attempts and won a bonus point. The South African No. 8 CJ Stander showed an outstanding performance that is second to none.

Ireland ends the dominance of Wales Six Nations

Wales will miss the chances, especially when Hadleigh Parkes did not cross the ball in the second half as their eight consecutive Six Nations victories ended.

Irish winger Jacob Stockdale said “his team’s physicality has gone to the next level.”

“To be fair, they came and pushed us hard. It’s great to get the win,” he told ITV.

“We know how good we can be when we are all the way through the wear and tear and it just had to go through the game.” As soon as we started, the trials came. “

Jacob Stockdale

Mistakes cost defending champions

The Welsh skipper Alun Wyn Jones ruined “mistakes in crucial times”.

“There were a number of penalties that we thought should have been given more, but we didn’t,” said Jones.

“Test rugby to win. You can have all the company and beauty in the game you like, but ultimately it’s the result.”

Alun Wyn Jones

The opening area was dominated by the Irish, but after moving to Welsh 22 – especially in Stockdale, which was looking for hosts – the guests flipped the ball over.

The Irish finally took a chance when Jordan Larmour had a bad duel from Nick Tompkins and brought him across the finish line just before the 20-minute mark for his seventh test attempt.

Johnny Sexton sent his conversion under the increasingly stormy conditions when Storm Ciara moved to the Irish capital.

Wales loses Adams

The Welshman, who had lost his wing due to a knee injury, struck back with a wonderful pull.

Alun Wyn Jones gave Dan Biggar great inside pop that tore open the Irish defense.

Biggar was dumped by Tomos Williams, who went over to his country for his sixth try and converted Biggar for 7-5.

Williams cleared his notebook by knocking and earning a penalty from the crush of Ireland that followed, but opted for the touch, Tadhg Furlong drove past on his fourth attempt in his last eight tests from the resulting phases.

This time Sexton made no mistake with the extras and converted for 12-7.

Stander was in excellent shape with some excellent sales, one at the start of the second half, which was crucial to the hosts’ next attempt.

The Irish took advantage and seized the Welsh defense with aggressive blows that allowed Josh van der Flier to set up for his country for the second time. Sexton excellently turned 19-7 from the sidelines, and there were 48 minutes remaining.

For the second game in a row, Ireland was lucky that Parkes didn’t put pressure on the ball as he crossed the line. Scotsman Stuart Hogg had thrown the ball across the finish line last week.

The Welshman hit the Irish line, but the brilliant defense once again prevented visitors from crossing the whitewash.

This took the wind out of their sails and the Irish camped in the Welsh half and ate well around the clock.

Even when the Welsh tried to clear their 22, marauding Irish players were forced to make mistakes – the 8-4 mistakes in handling reflect the annoyance of the hosts.

The Irish rounded off the game in style when Andrew Conway went to the right corner in less than five minutes. Ross Byrne’s conversion went far, but it didn’t matter.

The Welsh flanker Justin Tipuric last minute against a 14-member team from Ireland for more shine.

© Agence France-Presse by Pirate Irwin