Iran says they are counting down to launch a new satellite – Raw Story

Iran began counting down Sunday to launch within hours of a scientific observation satellite that is part of a program that the United States has previously described as a “provocation.”

The arch-enemies seemed to be on the verge of total confrontation twice in the past seven months.

The long-standing criticism between Tehran and Washington was exacerbated in 2018 when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a deal that frozen the Iranian nuclear program and set new demands that Tehran limited his ballistic missile development.

Washington has also expressed concern in the past about the Tehran satellite program and said that the launch of a missile missile in January 2019 amounted to exceeding the limits on its ballistic missiles.

Iran claims it has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons and says its space activities are peaceful and comply with a UN Security Council resolution.

Iranian telecommunications minister, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, announced the upcoming launch by tweeting: “Start the countdown to launch #Zafar_Satellite in the coming hours … In the name of God.”

He did not indicate when the satellite would orbit the earth.

On February 1, the head of the Iranian space agency said that the 113 kilograms (249 pounds) of Zafar – “Victory” in Farsi – would be launched by a Simorgh rocket 530 kilometers above Earth.

His “primary mission” would be to collect images, Morteza Berari told AFP, adding that Iran needed such data to study earthquakes, treat a series of natural disasters, and develop its agriculture.

The Zafar is designed to remain “more than 18 months operational”, he added.

Although the Islamic Republic’s satellite program aroused concern in some Western countries, Berari said Iran supported “peaceful use of space.”

Iran also unveiled a new short-range ballistic missile on Sunday and its “new generation” engines designed to place satellites in space.

The Sepahnews website of the Revolutionary Guards said the Council 500 rocket was equipped with new Zoheir engines made of composite materials that make them lighter than previous steel models.

It also unveiled Salman engines made of the same materials but with a “movable mouthpiece” for the delivery of space satellites, enabling “maneuverability beyond the atmosphere”.

In January 2019, Tehran announced that his Payam “Message” in Farsi satellite had not reached his orbit after authorities said they had launched it to collect data on the environment in Iran.

The United States said the launch of the rocket was a violation of a 2015 UN Security Council resolution endorsing the international agreement on reducing Tehran’s nuclear program.

Resolution 2231 called on Iran to refrain from any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Tehran confirmed in September that an explosion was taking place on one of his satellite launch platforms due to a technical error, and threw Trump because he was ‘happily’ tweeting about it at the time.

Trump said the US had nothing to do with what he called a “catastrophic accident” in the Semnan Space Center in a tweet alongside a high-resolution image that indicated visible damage on the site.

The planned launch of the Zafar comes days before the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and crucial parliamentary elections in Iran.

It also comes in a time of increased tensions between Tehran and Washington, after a US drone attack on January 3 killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Iran took revenge days later by firing a wave of missiles at US troops stationed in Iraq.

The defense forces braced themselves for reprisals from the US when they accidentally shot down a flight from Ukraine International Airlines a few minutes after the Tehran launch on January 8.

Iran says its internet services have been dealing with cyber attacks in the last two days, without explaining the cause of the attack or the likely motives.

In response to the tweet from a citizen who asked what if the Zafar rocket failed like its predecessor, Jahromi said “we will try again”.

Iran’s on-off space program is making some Western countries troubled because the technology used in space-bound missiles can also be used in ballistic missiles.

The Islamic Republic fired its first satellite into orbit around the earth in February 2009 and then successfully launched satellites in June 2011, February 2012 and February 2015.

It has also sent monkeys, a turtle, mouse and worms into space.