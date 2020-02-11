Investigative journalist destroys Trump’s new ‘happy go magic land’ budget – Raw Story

This article has been paid for by Raw Story subscribers. No subscriber?

David Cay Johnston

If you like more federal debt, endless wars with outdated technology, and enjoy breathing dirty air, then boy T Donald has a budget for you.

His new plan to spend $ 4.8 trillion in budget year 2021, starting on October 1, continues his massive military spending with serious cuts on almost everything else, notably the Environmental Protection Agency.

His spending plan also anticipates an increase in economic growth, something that Trump promised voters, but failed.

Instead, the Trump era has brought slowing economic growth, as we have had in the last three years. Note in the White House image below that the red line, actual performance, shrinks every year.

That growth was very uneven. Those who have done the best are the rich, rich in tax cuts and regulatory cuts, and the working poor in the states and cities where the minimum wage has been raised.

Trump’s budget predicts what an explosion of economic growth to 3% per year would be. That would be slightly lower than the average of 3.2% during his life, so nothing to brag about if he’s lucky.

It would also be only half of his 6% promise. My now grown-up children called such fantasies ‘happy magical land’.

Based on this claim of much faster economic growth, Trump’s budget tables show that the budget deficit is falling by more than half, from 4.6% of the economy last year to 2% in the 2024 financial year. Purely happy go magic land.

And what about the 2016 campaign promise to abolish the federal debt in 8 years? Laughable happy go magic land.

In the world of reality finance, you should expect annual deficits of red ink in 13 digits – that’s a trillion dollars. You share? More than $ 3,000 a year plus interest until you die.

If you feel nostalgic for the mythical white picket fences from the 1950s that are perceptively dissected in the trailer for Pleasantville, Trump’s new budget will point you in that sentimental direction. More happy go magic land.

Did Trump ever go to school in mythical Pleasantville where the books had blank pages?

That mythical city required schools to “teach the non-changist view of history – with an emphasis on continuity over change.”

After all, Trump claims that some things never change and certainly not for the better, while he tweets about his Mexican border wall and wheels on New Year’s Eve 2018:

Trump is of course wrong, because even idiots should be able to tell from the pictures of wheels that a Twitter commentator posted Tweet in response to that 2018 Tweet:

Among the great takeaway meals from Trump’s new budget, which House Democrats will never approve, but that still tells us about what Team Trump wants to move forward:

Military, not diplomacy, will be the center of geopolitical affairs. Trump has left 25 ambassadorships in his presidency for more than three years. Nine still awaiting, which means no one is in place now. That means no ambassador in 34 of the 189 ambassador posts. And it’s not like these are trivial messages. Among the countries without US ambassadors: Japan, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar – the home of our military headquarters in the Middle East – and Ukraine.

The budget of the Environmental Protection Agency would be reduced by 26%. That’s great news for companies that don’t need to clean up their toxic waste and don’t have to worry about being caught or prosecuted if they do, not so much for today’s fetuses, babies and young people, who have more asthma contracting, cancer and heart disease. But hey, those future victims can’t vote, or even know what damage will be imposed on them, so Team Trump says let’s party now and not worry about unnecessary suffering and years of death from now on.

The border wall that Trump and his followers would chant Mexico for? Trump’s budget suggests spending much more on it, all paid by you, dear taxpayer.

Who can ask for more?

