Introducing Pigweed – A New Operating System From Google?

Google is developing an operating system called “Pigweed” that was created after a recently excavated patent application.

The patent application was discovered by “Igats” on Reddit. There is very little information available at the moment, but the fact that Pigweed is referred to in the patent application as “computer operating software” has made everyone speak.

There is also an image attached to the application, but it is literally just “PIGWEED” written in a standard font. Then there are no clues.

Pigweed is an American name for a number of weed species that are common in the United States. We’re not sure why Google calls the new “computer operating system”, but we’d like to know.

An existing project that could potentially be linked to this submission is Google Fuchsia. As early as 2018, we reported that Fuchsia was five years before the Android operating system was replaced. If this is even approximately the case, further details – such as this patent application – make sense.

Back then, anonymous sources within the Fuchsia team at Bloomberg reported that a team of over 100 engineers were working on an operating system that would run on all of Google’s hardware.

An excerpt from the Bloomberg report reads:

“According to one of the respondents, engineers have announced that they will embed Fuchsia in networked home devices such as voice-controlled loudspeakers within three years and then switch to larger machines such as laptops. Ultimately, the team is aiming to replace its system with Android, the software that powers more than three quarters of the world’s smartphones, people who didn’t want to be identified said, and discussed internal issues. That is supposed to happen in the next half a decade, one person said. “

