Instagram will now help you clean up your “next” list

Instagram makes it easier to keep your feed clean. The app now categorizes the accounts that you follow, so that you can mute or stop following the accounts that you don’t really want to track.

This is done in two ways. It has categorized two potential groups of which you may want to see less. First are the accounts with which you have barely interacted in the last 90 days. And in Instagram’s lingo, interaction means fun on messages and responds to Stories.

Instagram’s discreet effort to ensure that you no longer follow people you really don’t care about

At the expense of sounding like a scary stalker, it is worth noting that we are probably all following people we want to keep an eye on without making it too clear. Similarly, we sometimes follow accounts that we are interested in, but interaction with their messages does not seem necessary.

A large proportion of the accounts with which you have not interacted in the last 90 days are probably the ones that you are no longer interested in.

The other group are the accounts that you see most in your feed. These are usually the ones that Instagram thinks you’re most interested in. However, this list can also contain accounts that post a lot.

And if you wonder, there can also be an overlap. But anyway, by categorizing different accounts, Instagram makes it easier to clear your feed. After all, this is a decade-old app and manually searching the following list is not an easy task.

Speaking of old, Instagram now offers new ways to display a list of the accounts that you follow. You can keep the default setting or sort by the date you started tracking an account.

This can again be very useful if you want to save on the number of people you follow. You can easily delete and ignore accounts that you tracked long ago, but have since lost interest.

In the same way, you can view the accounts that you have recently followed and offer adieu if they do not seem relevant.

We will probably now spend much more time on the app

At first glance, this may sound snobbish. But in theory it is an attempt by Instagram to ensure that your feed and stories only contain accounts that you want to stay informed about.

The company says it strives to make it easier for people to manage accounts they follow so that they can accurately reflect their current connections and interests.

For users, this means that they will no longer be overwhelmed by accounts they don’t care about. For Instagram, this is also an attempt to keep more people using the app.

This is because the new changes result in a feed that is only filled with accounts in which users are really interested.

With a flood of high-quality messages and stories that come their way, users keep scrolling longer. Otherwise they can leave the app due to boring content.

And of course the latest changes will have a chain reaction. That’s because the Explore section also shows the messages, stories and IGTV videos that you probably find more interesting.

Go to the app, go to your profile and select ‘Follow’ to view the new functions.

Do you want to see which Instagram accounts appear the most in your feed and with whom you communicate the least? Now you can! Tap “Follow” and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutr

– Instagram (@instagram) February 6, 2020