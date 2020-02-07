INR 1055 Cr Fund Corpus, Seed Funds & More

On February 1, 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a number of initiatives and exceptions for startups. Since investor Mohandas Pai described the 2020 budget as “disappointing for startups,” many of the finance minister’s proposals do not seem to take seriously the plans announced in the BJP manifesto last year.

In view of the criticism of the faster payment of the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), the finance minister has provided INR 1054.97 Cr for the 2020-2021 financial year.

Interestingly, of INR 10,000 Cr Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), while INR 3,123 Cr was committed for the 47 registered AIFs, only INR 695.94 Cr were invested in the startups. Last year, INR 431 Cr was infused as part of the Fund of Funds, according to the revised estimate.

The finance minister has also proposed to instruct all government infrastructure agencies to involve youth power in startups, and expects startups to help build value-added services for high-quality public infrastructure for citizens.

In the meantime, Arunachal Pradesh, one of the northeastern states, recently organized a social entrepreneurship meet to understand the startup equation and to develop a startup policy in the state. We spoke to Himanshu Gupta, Special Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh government, to find out about the latest government initiatives in this regard.

Let’s take a look at the 2020 EU budget announcements and other developments related to the start-up ecosystem last month!

Starting sales limit for tax deduction extended

To relieve startups, the finance minister raised the start-up sales limit from INR 25 Cr to INR 100 Cr in order to request a 100% tax deduction for three of seven consecutive years of assessment.

“Given that a start-up may not have a reasonable profit to take advantage of this deduction in the first few years, I also suggest that the eligibility period be deducted from the existing seven years extend ten years, “he said the finance minister.

New guideline to activate the private sector for the creation of data center parks

While the finance minister spoke of data as the new oil, there were over a dozen data differences in the spending budget for the Department of Health and Family Welfare alone, which the government has finally corrected.

The finance minister announced plans to introduce a new policy to enable the private sector to build data center parks nationwide. This enables our companies to cleverly integrate data into every step of their value chain.

According to Sitharaman, these data centers will enable Indian companies to cleverly incorporate data into every step of their value chain. Sitharaman argued that “data is the new oil” is now a cliché, claiming that data analysis, fintech and the Internet of Things (IoT) “are changing the way we deal with our lives.”

Creation of a start-up capital fund to support start-ups

In accordance with the BJP manifesto, Sitharaman announced plans to create a seed fund for startups.

“We recognize the knowledge skills and risk appetite of young people. They are not job seekers, but job creators, ”said Sitharaman. In part two of the government plan for 2020 in the union budget, the minister unveiled plans to set up a start-up fund for start-ups.

“The government is proposing to provide early life funding, including a seed capital fund to support brainstorming and early stage startups,” the minister said at the launch of the 2020 Union budget.

However, it did not announce the INR 20 Cr corpus promised in its party manifesto. There is no separate allocation of funds for the Seed Fund.

Tax payments for ESOPs in startups that have been postponed for 5 years

In her 2020 budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman agreed that startups generally use ESOPs to attract and retain talented people. This is an essential part of the remuneration for these employees. ESOPs are currently taxable at the time of exercise. This leads to cash flow problems for employees who do not sell the shares immediately and hold them for the long term.

Sitharaman therefore announced

To boost the startup ecosystem, I suggest reducing the tax burden on employees by postponing the tax payment for five years or until they leave the company or when they sell their shares, whichever is earlier.

Government outlines $ 1.1 billion investment in quantum computing

The finance minister of the Union, Nirmala Sitharaman, supported the increasing acceptance of new technologies with the increasing acceptance and outlined plans to invest in quantum computer technologies in the 2020 Union budget.

The minister said quantum technology, with widespread applications, is opening new frontiers in the areas of computers, communications and cybersecurity. “Many commercial applications are expected to emerge from theoretical constructs developed in this area,” she said.

The Minister has therefore proposed to donate Cr INR 8000 (USD 1.1 billion) to the National Mission for Quantum Technologies and Applications over a five-year period. “India will be the third largest and pioneering nation if we are able to move into quantum and other computing technologies,” added Sitharaman.

5 new cities added to India’s Smart City Mission

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the longest budget speech ever that the government would develop five new smart cities as part of the Smart Cities initiative. According to Sitharaman’s speech, the government’s Smart Cities mission offers the opportunity to maximize the benefits of three separate economic activities – the economic corridors, the revival of manufacturing, and the technological demands of demanding classes.

“We have to benefit from their convergence. It is therefore proposed to develop five new smart cities in cooperation with states in the public-private partnership model (PPP), ”she announced.

Regarding the government’s selection of these cities, Sitharaman said the locations would be selected based on their ability to make the best decisions regarding these principles.

Aadhaar-based tax verification introduced to simplify compliance

According to Sitharaman, various measures are being taken to improve compliance, including the review of taxpayers after Aadhaar.

The minister said that Aadhaar-based reviews will help to sort out bogus or non-existent units. She also said that a cash reward system will be put in place to encourage customers to look for bills.

“Deep data analytics and AI tools are used to prevent input tax credits, refunds, and other fraud cases and to identify those who are trying to play the system. The comparison of invoices and pre-tax credits takes place, whereby returns with a mismatch of more than 10% or more above a threshold value are determined and followed up, ”added the Minister in her speech to the budget.

Aadhaar, on the other hand, is a 12-digit number that is assigned by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) to the residents of India after a verification process. The number is linked to the citizen’s biometric data as well as his name, address and mobile phone number.

BharatNet receives INR 6K Cr boost for the digitization of rural India

In an effort to give individuals across the country access to Internet facilities, Sitharaman announced in the 2020 budget speech that the government would invest INR 6000 Cr in 2020-21 for the BharatNet program.

“Fiber to the Home (FTTH) connections over Bharatnet will connect 100,000-gram panchayats this year,” said the minister.

As part of the BharatNet program, the government had set itself the goal of connecting more than 250,000 grams of panchayats or village blocks to the fiber optic network throughout India by March 2019. So far, however, the government has managed to combine 140,000 grams of panchayats (according to the BBNL website). ,

Sitharaman said the government’s vision is to provide digital connectivity to all Gram Panchayat-level public institutions, such as Anganwadis, health and wellness centers, government schools, PDS branches, post offices, and police stations.

Karnataka partners with Bahrain to strengthen AI, Fintech Startup Ecosystem

The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Department of Information Technology; Biotechnology; and Karnataka Government’s Science & Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 24 to promote collaboration in the fields of artificial intelligence, fintech and other emerging technologies to promote innovation and growth of startups.

The agreement was signed at the 50th Annual World Economic Forum in Davos. The goal is to help build robust fintech, AI, IoT, and cyber security ecosystems. This means that startups and technology companies can enter into external partnerships with companies, universities, research institutions, technology experts and government agencies.

In addition, the letter of intent aims to develop educational programs and curricula related to fintech, AI, IoT and cybersecurity. This includes facilitating and improving cooperation between relevant authorities such as universities / research institutions, technology experts and government agencies.

