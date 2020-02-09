Injured Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios withdraws from ATP event

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the New York Open of the ATP Tour due to a shoulder injury.

The Australian drawcard would make its first appearance in the Long Island tournament, but announced on Saturday that his shoulder problems flared up and that he could not play.

“Hey New York Open fans, really disappointed that I can’t make it this year. I was really looking forward to playing on the black courses of NYCB Live,” Kyrgios said in a statement.

“My shoulder has opened wide and I cannot play.

“I hope everyone still goes out to see the great tennis at the New York Open.”

Kyrgios returned to the top 20 of the world for the first time since August 2018 since August 2018 after a performance in the fourth round in the Australian Open, where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

Jordan Thompson, the Australian world number 65, will face the first round with the Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic.

. [TagsToTranslate] Sport