The account of an independent MEP on climate change has aroused the interest of the largest industrial group in Australia, which hopes it will heal the political divisions on this issue.

Zali Steggall, the independent who won the NSW seat of Warringah from former liberal leader Tony Abbott on a climate change platform, unveiled her environmental proposal on Monday.

Ms Steggall’s draft legislation would stamp the zero emissions of rubber by 2050 and set up a climate change committee.

Abbott abolished such a commission, established by Labor, only two years after its existence when he became prime minister in 2013.

Every five years, the committee would prepare a national risk assessment for climate change, using the latest science to outline the risks to the economy, society, agriculture, the environment and ecology.

The Australian Industry Group will consult with its members in the coming weeks to see if the proposal would maintain trade competitiveness.

Innes Willox, chief of the group, says that climate policy has divided Australian politics for too long.

“In places like the UK and New Zealand, with which we share the political tradition, we see a healthier balance of agreement on goals and competition on the best ways to reach them,” he said.

“The same is increasingly true here in Australia between states and territories. The bill proposed today may possibly form the common basis for bridging that gap.”

Mrs. Steggall revealed her bill flanked by other members of the lower house of the lower house.

It has urged the Government and Labor to support the proposal.

Kane Thornton, chief of the Clean Energy Council, hopes that the law will put an end to the “political bickering” about climate action and help to return investments in renewable energy.

“The absence of a federal energy policy has led to a recent fall in renewable energy investments,” he said.

“With renewable energy responsible for just over 20 percent of total electricity production in Australia, the industry offers an important opportunity to expand its role in combating the effects of climate change.”

The proposal is because climate and energy issues continue to weigh on the government.

While Australia is recovering from a devastated summer, some government members want more climate action, while others are cheering for a new coal-fired power plant in Queensland.

