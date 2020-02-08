Indiana Return Sparks Mixed Reaction by Bob Knight

Bob Knight’s return to Indiana led to mixed reactions on Saturday afternoon.

Knight was less than 20 years back at the Hoosiers until this weekend.

When he debuted after two decades, the crowd in the conference hall gave him a standing ovation.

Fans in the stands sang loudly “Bobby” when the emotional head coach interacted with former players such as Isiah Thomas, Mike Woodson and Butch Carter.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and former Purdue men’s basketball coach Gene Keady were also present. The latter coached Knight, while the first is an alum from the school.

Knight was in Indiana this weekend to honor the basketball team of the 1980 Big Ten Champion during the rest of their outing vs. Purdue.

That team went 21-8 and became as high as number 1 in the AP Poll before finally losing in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament.

Saturday was the first time Knight was back in Indiana since he was fired at the institute after 29 years in September 2000.

During his time with the Hoosiers Knight, he collected three championships and also coached the 1984 Olympic basketball team for a gold medal.

Although many were happy to see Knight again in Indiana, some could not help but remember the multiple incidents of aggression and violence that eventually ended his time there.

