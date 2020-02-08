Indian startup news you don’t want to miss this week [3-8 Feb]

We present the latest edition of News Roundup: Indian Startup Stories Of The Week!

In the week following the 2020 Union budget, several steps were taken to follow up on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements. The Ministry of Industry and Domestic Trade Promotion (DPIIT) initially set itself the task of developing the guidelines for the National Seed Fund.

DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said the department will work on a policy of the National Seed Fund and the creation of the fund. “Now we will postpone a cabinet note and create a fund and guidelines in this regard,” said Mohapatra.

In addition, the announcement of the tax deferral for the Employee Share Option Plan (ESOP) was generally welcomed, but the benefit is said to extend beyond the plans initiated after 2016 and recognized by the Interministerial Committee (IMF), which will restrict the system to 200-250 startups.

The tax relief applies for 5 years or until the point at which employees leave the company or sell their shares, whichever is the earliest. The startups are reported to want the program to include all startups recognized by the CPIIT. This is expected to be supported by DPIIT and the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), which may convince the Treasury to extend the benefit clause to all startups.

After the 2020 budget, here are the highlights of this week in the Indian startup ecosystem:

The most important news of the week

After the union budget has brought start-up benefits, the government of the state of Karnataka plans further benefits for the state’s startup ecosystem. Deputy Secretary of State CM CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also Minister of Information Technology and Biotechnology as well as Science and Technology, has applied for INR 150 Cr for a period of three years, starting with INR 35 Cr in fiscal year 2020-21.

The debt fund would be used in addition to the government’s existing programs that give startups and venture capital support. Overall, the CM showed interest in reducing the effort for the IT / BT department, for which the deputy CM tried to triple the effort of INR 120 Cr.

In addition, the Indian government can announce the revised Information Technology (IT) intermediary guidelines within two weeks. Before the notification, however, MeitY will seek the position of the Ministry of Justice regarding the validity of the provisions in the draft document.

The proposed amendments to the regulations for social media and Internet companies in accordance with Section 79 of the IT Law of 2018, also known as intermediate guidelines, aim to make social media companies more responsible for content on their platforms. The draft suggested that intermediaries should use technology-based automated tools to proactively identify and remove or disable public access to illegal information or content.

UPI’s performance for January 2020 was also reported this week. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed UPI recorded 1.31 billion transactions in January, similar to the number of transactions in December 2019.

Measured by transaction value, growth was minimal at 6.7%, reaching 2.16 Lakh Cr in January versus 2.02 Lakh Cr in December 2019. Upon further analysis of the data, we found that the average transaction size increased in January to INR 1650.69 from INR 1545.96 per transaction in December 2019.

This can be seen as an improvement as UPI has seen a decrease in the average transaction value since September 2019 and is now trying to match the average ticket value.

Unicorn Summary

Oyos Ritesh Agarwal offers statement in January 2020

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO, made headlines after a month about “toxic culture”, mass layoffs and business slowdowns, declaring that OYO is going through its most important phase to complement its strong business plans with an uncompromising commitment to building an Employee First Culture with significant investments in the continuous improvement of the governance framework.

Based on the layoffs, which affected nearly 3,000 of the company’s 12,000 employees, Agarwal said that recent efforts to align the organization have been an important chapter in the company’s development. The CEO also emphasized the corporate governance part and spoke about multiple company appointments to improve this aspect.

OYO boss said the India business signed 800-1200 rooms a day in the franchise business in January 2020, becoming relatively quick in the process.

Zomato concludes exclusive contracts with cloud kitchens

With Zomato, restaurants that work in the cloud kitchen facilities can end their exclusivity rights with the platform. Once the deal is complete, restaurants can sign up on other online food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and other apps that serve smaller cities or towns.

This happens because Zomato was unable to enforce the ordering requirements for listed restaurants, which affected the infrastructure business.

Paytm introduces all-in-one payment system

This week, Paytm launched an all-in-one payment system and SDK for third-party integration. The all-in-one system includes touchscreen till devices, payment gateway switches and a QR code that works via Paytm or other apps, RuPay cards and Paytm Wallet and Paytm Payments Bank accounts via UPI.

The Paytm All-In-One PoS enables payments to be made via the Paytm wallet, debit and credit cards and all UPI apps. This also includes EMI payments for large purchases.

Ola closer to entering the London market

As a further addition to its international presence, the Unicorn Ola plans to launch in London on February 10th. The company announced that the platform will be fully operational from day one, and since then more than 20,000 drivers have registered on the platform started on board a month ago.

The company also announced three security features for its expansion: Ola’s Guardian security feature, OTP-based takeoff, and drivers with more than six penalty points on their driver’s license are prohibited from driving on the Ola platform.

Fintech Roundup

RBI introduces rating system for digital payments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a rating system called the Digital Payments Index (DPI) to effectively monitor the digitization of payments. The regular assessments assess the performance of the digital payments industry. The review is based on key operational parameters such as rural penetration and innovation in existing modes of transport and channels. The DPI will be open to the public from July 2020.

The scoring system is expected to enable consumers and stakeholders to analyze local developments in infrastructure, access, demographic growth and acceptance with a view to broader national and global standards for digital payments.

RBI introduces “Low KYC” to help fintech companies

RBI has agreed that non-compliant Know Your Customer (KYC) accounts can continue to make payments through mobile wallets. The central bank had previously limited the transaction limits.

RBI is expected to allow transactions by allowing customers to switch their KYC minimum accounts to the central bank’s newly launched low-paid PPI (Paid Payments Instruments) accounts.

This decision was made after RBI asked mobile wallet companies such as Paytm, PhonePe and AmazonPe to comply with the full KYC policy by February 29, 2020.

WhatsApp Payments receives NPCI approval

After two years of back and forth with the government to start its payment service in India, WhatsApp has finally received the government’s nod. The NPCI has approved the gradual introduction of WhatsApp payments.

NPCI payments will be made a few days after the Reserve Bank of India starts. As for the gradual launch, WhatsApp Payments can initially only offer its services to 10 million Indian users. However, the platform is granted a full rollout once other outstanding compliance points have been deleted.

E-commerce Summary

Flipkart charges Myntra by shutting down Jabong

E-commerce giant Flipkart has reportedly closed Jabong to sharpen its focus on its online fashion vertical Myntra. Users will be redirected to the Myntra shopping window through the Jabong app and website.

Myntra and Jabong have integrated their key business functions since the acquisition of Jabong and optimized the process. The companies planned to integrate all remaining functions, including technology, marketing, categories, sales, finance and creative teams.

The most recent development is due to a report in June 2019 that Flipkart is reducing Jabong’s marketing spend and redirecting users to Myntra with more attractive incentives.

Amazon, Flipkart dissatisfied with TDS under FDI scanner

The Indian government’s proposal to levy 1% TDS (source-tax deducted) on e-commerce transactions in the 2020 Union budget has not been well received by e-commerce giants Amazon India and Flipkart. The budget proposed to add a new Section 194-O to include a new 1% TDS levy.

The changes, effective April 1, 2020, require the e-commerce operator to deduct 1% TDS from gross sales or gross service, or both.

For further clarification on this, the e-commerce platforms are considering meetings with the government and other stakeholders. The proposal is seen as an increased burden on sellers in online marketplaces.

As e-commerce marketplaces complain, union trade minister Piyush Goyal said DPIIT has received complaints about e-commerce companies offering unfairly discounted deals. “These complaints are currently being investigated,” he added.

The minister also pointed out that current direct investment policy (ADI) norms state that e-commerce companies operating a marketplace model cannot sell products or services for themselves.

According to the standards, only products or services that are sold by other retailers or service providers can be listed on these platforms. In addition, these companies cannot control the prices of goods and services sold on the platform, Goyal added.

Tata CLiQ merges the marketplace with the inventory

Tata CLiQ, the Tata Group’s e-commerce marketplace, has now shifted its focus to the inventory model managed by the seller in order to survive in the increasingly competitive e-commerce industry. Under the new model, the company can achieve higher sales and faster growth because a seller now has inventory, which enables him to directly control price, deliveries, deliveries and offer discounts to consumers.

According to reports, Tata CLiQ has already attempted direct sales of televisions and household appliances from top brands such as Xiaomi and Voltas and will expand into other high-quality and fast-moving categories such as smartphones to gain volume.

International Newsmakers Roundup

Brand phishing report: Facebook, Netflix, Spotify lead the chart

The malware analysis and vulnerability research company Check Point Research’s “Brand Phishing Report for Q4 2019” highlighted that the global social media giant Facebook had the most phishing attempts between October and December 2019.

It was also pointed out that the American web service Yahoo!, the video streaming platform Netflix, the digital payments platform PayPal, the global tech giant Microsoft and the music streaming giant Spotify were some other brands for such Cases were susceptible.

The report found that almost 27% of all phishing attacks were done via email and 48% through the Internet.

Twitter Data Breach and Fake News Tag

In a privacy blog update, Twitter announced that a data breach was resolved that involved using a large network of fake accounts to take advantage of the API and associate usernames and phone numbers. The company investigated discovered additional accounts that they believed used the same API endpoint beyond the intended use case.

The company said it is also possible that some of these IP addresses have connections to government-sponsored actors. When used as intended, this endpoint makes it easier for new account holders to find people they may already know on Twitter.

In order to counter the threat of media production on the platform, Twitter has announced that it will assign a “manipulated media” label to the tweet, to which a changed medium is attached. This label will be displayed to users as a warning before retweeting or liking the tweet.

Twitter further said that it will also reduce the visibility of such a tweet on the platform. In some cases, the company can also prevent the tweet from being recommended in users’ feed.

Hotstar brings Disney + to India on March 29th

Hotstar will bring Disney’s premium product to India on March 29. Disney announced in a results call with analysts that Disney + will be launched together with Hotstar as “Disney plus Hotstar”. Robert A. Iger, Chairman and CEO of Disney, said the company will rename its existing Hotstar VIP and Premium subscription levels to Disney plus Hotstar.

The company did not provide pricing for the product, but said that two primary products would be brought to India. “One will be of higher quality and will span the entire library of original programming, and the other will be more basic and will have the library and not the original programming at market price and launch IPL at a very peak time for the internet,” said Disney ,

