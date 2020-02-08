Indian startup funding of the week

Byju’s raised an undisclosed amount of General Atlantic funds

Square Yards acquired Azuro, the Mumbai-based rental and real estate management platform

Amazon has invested INR 2208 Cr in India

In one of the largest funding rounds, Bengaluru-based Edtech unicorn Byju’s raised an undisclosed amount from General Atlantic. Although the company did not share the funding amount, it was announced that this was the same round that was announced in January when Tiger Global invested around $ 200 million.

Byjus had allegedly valued the round at USD 8 billion. The company is currently working on introducing local language programs to help students across the country. In addition, the company will launch the “Byju online tutoring program” in the coming months.

A total of 15 startups raised around $ 105 million this week and made three startup acquisitions in the Indian startup ecosystem. (This funding report is based on startups whose funding amount has been specified.)

WayCool: $ 35 million Leap India: $ 30 million Confirmation: $ 12.6 million Dot: $ 8 million Kuku FM: $ 5.5 million Rebel Foods: $ 4.9 million Qyuki: $ 3.5 million Fleetx.io: $ 2.8 million SuperMoney: $ 1 million Entry: $ 1.4 million Picxy: $ 250,000 Krimanshi: $ 20,000 Byju’s: Unknown NEETprep: Not announced AlphaVector: Unknown

Chennai’s WayCool Foods and Products has completed a $ 35 million (INR 250 million) Series C equity and debt financing round led by Mumbai-based venture capital firm Lightbox. With the recently raised funds, the company will improve existing technologies and boost operations in South India. The agricultural storage and logistics platform Leap India, based in Coimbatore, raised USD 30 million (INR 164 Cr) in Series B funds from the Danish SDG Investment Fund and Neev funds. The startup will use the funds for tangible future growth and transform itself into a robust company that connects the grain supply chain from the farm to the economy. Bombay-based Edtech startup Embibe has raised $ 12.6 million (INR 90 Cr) from Mukesh Ambani’s own Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), according to the Department of Business Affairs (MCA), on Inc42 accesses. As part of this transaction, Reliance, which is already a shareholder of the company, received 8,999,198 preferred shares.

DotU, co-founder of PayU India, Shailaz Nag, raised $ 8 million in seed capital. The starting round was led by PayU, Prosus’ (formerly Naspers) payments and fintech business, and Fosun RZ Capital with the participation of Info Edge Ventures and other angel investors. Dot is a technology startup that offers novel digital transformation and trading solutions for stationary businesses.

Mumbai-based local audio platform Kuku FM has raised a $ 5.5 million Series A donation led by Vertex Ventures. The existing investors Shunwei Capital, India Quotient and 3one4 Capital took part in the round. The funds will be used to expand the offering by adding additional languages ​​to the platform, including Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati. Marathi content is planned to be released in March. The team also plans to hire talent for its production and marketing support. Bombay-based cloud kitchen startup Rebel Foods has raised $ 4.9 million (35 cr INR) from Alteria Capital. Rebel Foods stocks grocery brands like Faasos, Mandarin Oak, The Good Bowl and others. The fund is invested in cloud kitchens. Rebel Foods has also announced plans to expand its business overseas, preferably in South Asia and parts of Europe. Bombay-based media company Qyuki has raised USD 3.5 million from Info Edge (India) Ltd, based in Noida, through its newly launched risk fund. The investment will help the Info Edge Venture fund to support and expand Qyuki’s business in India. The logistics platform fleetx.io, operated by Gurugram with headquarters in Artificial Intelligence (AI), has closed a Series A financing round with the participation of VCs and Angel worth USD 2.8 million. The investment was managed by Beenext with the participation of the existing investor India Quotient. Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, Rajesh Ranavat (Managing Director, LiFung Capital) and Rohan Ranavat (Investor, Temasek Holdings) also took part in the round. The fresh funds will be used for expansion in India and other markets, as well as for increasing the product, technology and sales teams. Bombay-based fintech startup SuperMoney raised $ 1 million from Unitus Ventures prior to Serie A. The new funds will be used to strengthen the team in the areas of technology, business development and back-end business, as well as expanding beyond the 12 cities in which it currently operates. Entri is a national language learning app for India that provides different types of learning content for native or regional Indian languages ​​for applicants. The funds will be used to launch and grow new languages, particularly in the Hindi area, where more than 150 million people are looking for government and private jobs. Hyderabad-based stock photo startup Picxy has raised $ 250,000 from FirstCheque, Angellist India and Angel investors – Aakrit Vaish, CEO of Jio Haptik CEO; Among others, Byjus CPO Ranjith Radhakrishnan. These funds are used to expand the team and build a much more diverse and larger image archive. The startup was also selected for the second group of tech stars. Agritech startup Krimanshi, based in Jodhpur, raised $ 20,000 (INR 15) at the Arunachal Pradesh Social Entrepreneurship Meet. The startup will also sign a letter of intent with the Arunachal Pradesh government. Delhi-based Edtech startup NEETprep has taken an undisclosed stake from venture capital early stage company IndiaQuotient. According to ET, the financing is part of the INR 40 Cr round of financing. The startup will use the funds to add more users and enter new markets. It will also improve its technology and add more content in the national languages ​​available on the platform. The parent company of Bombay-based bicycle brand Frog, AlphaVector, raised an undisclosed amount from Avaana Capital and Titan Capital, an arm of the founders of Snapdeal, Rohit Bansal and Kunal Bahl. With the new financing round, Frog plans to expand its product range and also to start an electric bike.

Indian startup acquisitions of the week

The hotel giant OYO has taken over the tour operator business for holiday homes from TUI in Germany for an undisclosed amount in order to strengthen its presence on the European market.

Gurugram-based Proptech startup Square Yards has acquired Azuro, the Mumbai-based rental and real estate management platform.

The Bengaluru-based fintech company Instamojo has taken the next step towards becoming a full-stack service provider for MSMEs with the acquisition of GetMeAShop.

Other developments of the week

Amazon’s Indian company Amazon Seller Services Private Limited raised INR 2208 Cr (USD 310 million) from Singapore-based Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited and Mauritius.com-based Amazon.com Incs Limited.

On its second demo day in Bengaluru, Xoogler hosted 11 startups to appeal to more than 50 investors from the Xoogler community. Xoogler will continue to help selected startups get in touch with investors across Asia and the United States.

The Karnataka government’s Information Technology and Biotechnology Department has reportedly proposed providing INR 150 Cr ($ 21 million) to a debt fund to help companies raise Series A funds.

The global travel e-commerce company Booking.com has expanded its annual accelerator program with an additional fund for scholarships for selected start-ups. The 2020 program provides participants with innovative products and services, including lodging, the opportunity to receive $ 3.4 million in grants from the corporate fund.

The stage and industry-independent investment company SAIF Partners has announced that it will close just under 15 contracts in 2020. In addition, the company has decided to also deal with new sectors such as Agritech and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Fintech, Edtech and E-Commerce.

Insurance company Max Life Insurance has shortlisted seven start-ups as part of its InsurTech Accelerator program. The selected startups will work with Max Life Innovation Labs to develop their skills.

Anthill Ventures has shortlisted seven startups for its Consumer Brand Accelerator Urban-i. The selected startups focus on the development of solutions for personal care, fashion, food and beverages, nutrition and more. These are the selected startups – Herringbone & Sui, Smitch, Living Food Co., RE / MIND Wellness, PULP Cosmetics, Tasty Tales and SoulFuel.

Supported by the government of Telangana, We Hub has invited women entrepreneurs to the second cohort of their bespoke incubation program.

