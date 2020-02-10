Indian e-commerce has changed our Pain Point distribution model: L’Oreal

L’Oreal India accounts for less than 2% of its parent company’s sales

Indian e-commerce is expected to reach $ 200 billion by 2026

Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance are the largest players in the Indian market

With the increasing digitalization of India, electronic commerce has become a convenient alternative for retail stores, especially due to the fast delivery and high discounts. Even the global cosmetics giant L’Oreal has recognized the aggressive growth of the Indian e-commerce segment.

During an investor talk, Jean Paul Agon, global CEO of L’Oreal, said that Indian e-commerce is turning out to be groundbreaking. Agon also recognized the historical importance of the neighborhood Kirana stores that have dominated the retail business for years.

However, the CEO of L’Oreal also said that India has always been a difficult market for the company as it doesn’t manufacture fast-moving products that could be sold to these small shops in the neighborhood. According to an ET report, L’Oreal India’s business accounts for less than 2% of the parent company’s annual revenue of EUR 30 billion.

“Sales in India have always been a problem, always a problem. We couldn’t go as deep as some of our competitors, “added Agon. However, the advent and growth of e-commerce in India has relieved L’Oreal a little.

“With e-commerce in India, every Indian, every young woman in every part of the country, even in a village, can now order online. It has fundamentally changed the deep-spread paradigm that has always restricted our business, ”said Agon.

According to an IBEF report, the Indian e-commerce segment is expected to reach $ 200 billion by 2026. The e-commerce segment was valued at $ 38.5 billion in 2017. The report attributed this growth to the increasing use of the Internet and smartphones.

India currently has over 608 million internet users and 468 million smartphone users (as of 2017). According to a report by ASSOCHAM-PwC, smartphone users in India are expected to double to 859 million by 2022.

The largest players in the e-commerce segment include Amazon in the USA, Flipkart in the USA and Reliance in India. Flipkart was acquired by U.S. retail giant Walmart in 2018 for $ 16 billion.

The Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is also planning to enter the segment via the UCWeb browser app. However, the company has not provided details of the e-commerce services. However, reports say that Alibaba’s platform would include online booking of movie tickets.

These e-commerce stores have also found a way to use the Indian network of kirana stores to improve their delivery process. All giants, including Myntra, have partnered with Kirana stores to act as delivery points. The partnership helps companies advance to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

As a new journalist, Kritti continues to research the real world. She currently works as a journalist at Inc42 and likes the art of multimedia storytelling. Reach her on (email protected)