India is aiming for a complete ban on the burqa

State of Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of Labor Raghuraj Singh has called for a total ban on women wearing burqas, suggesting that terrorists have used them to evade the authorities.

In an obvious reference to the recent violent protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that hit India, Singh claimed that criminals and “terrorists” used the burqa to hide their identities.

Tunisia is the youngest Muslim country to ban full-face veils for security reasons. The neighboring Algeria and Morocco are already enforcing such bans. Even in the West and India, a niqab or burqa (also of men) was used to carry out a terrorist attack or to escape the police. pic.twitter.com/cMpwayknxa

– Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) July 6, 2019

The politicians of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party called on India to ban the Muslim veil. They cited the example of Sri Lanka that banned the headscarf after the Easter Sunday bombings that killed 259 people and injured many others. He added that this is common in Arab countries, but not in India predominantly Hindu,

When Singh was confronted by the Indian media over his controversial statement, he doubled and said, “I have no regrets about what I said.”

Read more: Burqa ban has no place in a tolerant society, says UN expert

This is not the first time that Singh has been controversial: in January, he claimed that anyone who protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath would be “buried alive”. He also stated that anti-nationalists will “die” the death of a dog. “

A campaign tailored to Muslims

In the past, a women’s school in northeastern India prohibited students from wearing burqas in the classroom on the grounds that the full-body garment violated the institution’s dress code. The rule is enforced with fines.

The JD Women’s College of Patna informed its student body that the face and body covering women wear in some Islamic traditions are no longer tolerated on campus.

India must ban all religious and cultural clothing that hides the identity of the face in public space, both for security reasons and for the liberation of women from patriarchal prisons. Veil (burqa, ghoonghat) for religious or cultural reasons is an abomination and has no place in any civilized society https://t.co/7pm5JEXJUs

– Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) May 3, 2019

“All students must attend college in the prescribed dress code … Students are prohibited from wearing burqa in college,” the statement said in the local media.

Those who break the rule will be fined 250 rupees ($ 3.50), the college warned.

The headmistress, Veena Amrit, told the Hindustan Times that the policy was introduced to ensure “classroom” consistency.

Read more: A burqa controversy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan

While it is not yet clear how students will react to the new rule, the enforcement of dress codes in other facilities for women in India has not developed well. In September, St. Francis College for Women in Hyderabad was forced to issue a decree calling for more conservative clothing after the students held a rally against the new measure.