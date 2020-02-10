In the hydrogen-powered 9.7 billion rupee superyacht that Bill Gates hadn’t bought

The Guardian reported Microsoft founder Bill Gates has commissioned an R $ 9.7 billion hydrogen-powered superyacht that includes an infinity pool, a helipad, a spa, and a gym.

Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, which is hidden behind the hydrogen-powered superyacht, denied that Gates bought the ship.

“The hydrogen-aqua concept is in no form or matter related to Mr. Gates or his representatives,” said the company.

Sinot added that there is no business relationship with Gates and that the Aqua is a concept yacht that is currently under development.

Sinot Aqua hydrogen powered superyacht

Sander Sinot said that for the 112m superyacht, they were inspired by the lifestyle of a sophisticated, future-oriented owner for the development of aqua.

The yacht has been equipped with a large owner’s pavilion that meets the requirements of privacy and space, and was developed to offer those on board the closest possible proximity to the water.

The aft deck has a number of platforms that drop towards the sea, while a large platform gives passengers access to the water at sea level.

The Aqua Superyacht runs on liquid hydrogen and fuel cells, which was one of the biggest challenges, according to Sander Sinot.

On the lower decks, the usual parameters for propulsion, range and speed were implemented in a complete hydrogen-electrical system.

Technical specifications

The hydrogen-powered Superyacht Aqua has a top speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 10 – 12 knots.

It has a range of 3,750 nautical miles and a power generation capacity of 4 MW with PEM fuel cells and liquefied hydrogen.

It has a capacity for 14 guests with 4 guest rooms, 2 VIP rooms and 1 owner pavilion.

Aqua hydrogen powered superyacht

