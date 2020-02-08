Important initiators and shakers of the week [3 -8 Feb]

We present the latest issue of movers and shakers of the week in the Indian startup ecosystem.

At a time when layoffs affect numerous companies in India and around the world, 245 Uber Eats India employees are just around the corner after Zomato acquired the company last month.

The positions of these employees will be terminated by March 2020. Of these 245 employees, 163 work for Uber Eats India in Hyderabad. In addition, Uber has given these employees the opportunity to apply for other positions at Uber or to find a new job with the help of the company.

WeWork appoints Sandeep Mathrani as CEO

US-based coworking space provider WeWork has appointed Sandeep Mathrani as the company’s new CEO. Mathrani will take over as CEO of the company from February 18, 2020, confirmed the new owner of WeWork, SoftBank.

With Mathrani as CEO, Artie Minson is appointed COO and Sebastian J Gunningham as Vice Chairman. Real estate veteran Mathrani reports directly to CEO Marcelo Claure and also becomes a member of the board.

Mathrani was previously CEO of the retail group of the US-based real estate management company Brookfield Properties. Previously, he was CEO of General Growth Properties (GGP) for eight years. GGP was purchased by Brookfield in August 2018. Mathrani also served as Executive Vice President at Forest City Ratner.

In addition, Mathrani is also a member of the Executive Board and Board of Trustees of the International Council of Shopping Centers, the Executive Board and the Chairman of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts in 2019 and the Board of Directors of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc ,

WeWork was founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey and has grown to 425 locations in 36 countries since his first office in SoHo in New York City.

Meru appoints Sandeep Dongre

Mobility service provider Meru has appointed Sandeep Dongre COO of the company. In his new position, Dongre will oversee Meru’s B2B business travel segment.

Previously, Dongre worked in numerous organizations, including Future Group, OYO, Lava International, the Brighter India Foundation, Tata Tele Services, Coca Cola India, Frito Lays India and BPL. He has an MBA in Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management in Bengaluru.

Meru Cabs was founded in 2011 by Neeraj Gupta and is currently in use in 24 cities with a fleet of over 20,000 cabins.

Acko appoints Vishwanath Ramarao

Digital general insurer Acko has appointed Vishwanath Ramarao as chief technology and product officer. Ramarao will join Acko’s senior leadership team and lead the company’s technology strategy, product development and design. He will be responsible for the engineering, data science, product and design teams.

Over the past two decades, Ramarao has held leadership positions in several multinational companies and has more than 15 patents in the areas of mail, IM, communication and search system design. Before joining Google, he was Vice President and CTO at Hike Messenger and Vice President of Engineering at AOL.

Acko, a Mumbai-based company founded by Varun Dua, is an independent digital general insurance company that creates products and offers opportunities in areas such as personalized insurance products based on user consumption patterns.

Ankit Sachdeva becomes co-officer

Co-officer has appointed Ankit Sachdeva as Chief Growth Officer. Before joining Co-Officer, Sachdeva was Project Manager at OneCulture. He has been quite active in coworking for the past few years.

“With the motivation to use my expertise in the field of coworking domain and commercial real estate, I took on this new role as Chief Growth Officer at Co-Officer,” said Sachdeva in a statement.

Co-officer is a Delhi-based coworking space provider currently operating in four locations.

NPCI appoints K Viswanath as Chief Risk Officer

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has appointed K Viswanath as the organization’s new chief risk officer (CRO). In his new position, he was responsible for corporate risk management, fraud risk management, technology review and compliance, integrated data protection risk committee and information security.

He will be responsible for the formulation and implementation of risk governance and an information security strategy for the company to ensure smooth payment transactions in the ecosystem. He would also be responsible for identifying organizational risk mitigation strategies based on risk / reward characteristics and regularly reviewing general risk policies.

Prior to joining NPCI, he had been in the leadership position for over 13 years, leading risk and fraud control for HDFC Bank’s payments business. He also worked at HSBC for eight years.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was founded in 2008 as an umbrella organization for the operation of retail payment and processing systems in India.

Cognizant appoints Vinita Bali as board of directors

The US-based multinational Cognizant has named Anita Bali as the new independent director. In her previous position, Bali was managing director of Britannia Industries.

Before joining Britannia, she spent most of her career in senior positions in corporate strategy and marketing for Coca-Cola and Cadbury Schweppes Plc.

Bali is a member of the boards of directors of NYSE-listed Bunge Ltd and Smith & Nephew Plc, Syngene International Ltd and CRISIL Ltd. She previously served on the boards of several other companies listed on the NYSE or India.

Cognizant is headquartered in New Jersey and is an American multinational that offers IT services.

Vikram Solar appoints new CEO

Cleantech startup Vikram Solar has appointed Saibaba Vutukuri as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Vutukuri has more than three decades of industry experience and more than two decades in the wind and solar sectors.

Vutukuri was not only President and CEO of Inox Wind Ltd, which is listed on BSE, but also held senior positions, including at Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Vikram Solar Limited (formerly Vikram Solar Pvt. Ltd.) is a leading provider of solar energy solutions that specializes in the efficient manufacture of PV modules and comprehensive EPC solutions.

