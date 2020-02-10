Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars launches in Xbox One game preview

Before the game was released in the spring, Kalypso Media and developer Palindrome Interactive released Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars on Xbox One Game Preview. This follows the previous closed beta on PC that is available to all customers before buying on Steam.

Speaking of which, the 20% pre-puchase option on Steam is available until March 20. This should give you an indication of when the game will be released at some point.

Both the Game Preview and Steam Beta versions of the game have been updated with a number of improvements and fixes that greatly improve the gaming experience:

New combat cards for each biome that increase the total number of unique battlegrounds to 16

New mechanics: combat status effects that affect all armies on the battlefield. Eight different effects, each with three levels of strength

New mechanics: Conquest points, including watchtowers and healing points

Lords now earn skills when they level up

There are now four different visual variations for upgradeable buildings, depending on which upgrades have been applied

New provincial effects, such as mana regeneration when ending a turn in a library

New camera options in Kingdom mode and in full-screen 2D map

In addition to the update and Xbox Game Preview version, Palindrome Interactive has released a new trailer for the game. Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars will also be available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHvHIC5pgpc [/ embed]