“I’m not even trying to hide it anymore” – Raw Story

On CNN Monday, anchor Anderson Cooper tore Attorney General William Barr for his complicity in President Donald Trump’s continued plan to milk Ukraine for opposition investigation.

“They don’t even try to hide it anymore,” said Cooper. “The TV lawyer of the president and former LifeLock spokesperson, Rudy Giuliani, is still digging dirt in Ukraine and there is now a trial, which is the word that Lindsey Graham used, a” trial “to get that information directly to the ministry from Justice … and today Attorney General Barr confirmed it, saying that he has an obligation, quotation, “to have an open door for anyone who wants to provide us with information they find relevant.” He said this too. “

“There are many agendas in Ukraine,” Barr said. “There are many countercurrents, and we cannot take everything that we receive from Ukraine at face value. And for that reason we have set up an intake process in the field so that all information coming in about Ukraine can be carefully examined by the department and its partners in the intelligence community. “

“This apparently applies to everything that Giuliani could offer, which certainly sounds more skeptical than Lindsey Graham was yesterday,” said Cooper, playing a Graham clip and saying, “Rudy Giuliani is a well-known man. He is a crime fighter. He is loyal to the president. He is a good lawyer. “

“Well, he’s a famous man,” Cooper said. “Not sure about the lawyer. He is not a crime fighter. To be honest, it is also reported that he may be federally investigated by the Southern District of New York, who has already sued his two Ukrainian go-betweens, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. He is not a federal investigator or any form of civil servant. He has no insignia. He is just a disinterested private citizen. He is not only uninterested, he is the president’s personal lawyer. If Attorney General Barr telegraphed a degree of caution about fully embracing whatever Giuliani hands him, it is hard to claim that he has no reason for it. “

“Likewise, it’s hard not to wonder how much of what he said was the same kind of anodyne language he offered when presenting what later turned out to be a misleading summary of the Mueller report,” Cooper continued. “He is accused of acting more like the president’s personal attorney than the attorney general. His client is Barr’s boss. The attitude they apparently have now raises questions.”

“Perhaps the Republican senators are right,” Cooper concluded. “The president has learned his lesson. He has learned that he can do what he wants. “

