Ilya Kovalchuk skating CIRCLES around his sons is an A + parenting video

After only a few years in his 15-year contract with the New Jersey Devils and then five years spent in the KHL, Ilya Kovalchuk returned to the NHL in 2018 and signed a three-year agreement with the L.A. Kings. The return was anything but triumphant, as Kovy lasted less than a year and a half in L.A. and played in 81 games in which he scored 19 goals and collected 24 assists. This was once a player who would routinely have 40-plus goal, 30-plus-assist seasons during his prime years.

Of course, many believed at the age of 36 that his best days were far behind him, including the kings, who ended his contract in December. Just weeks later, the Montreal Canadiens took a chance and signed a one-year contract, and so far this is bearing fruit. In 15 matches, Kovalchuk found the back of the net six times and added six assists. The Canadiens went 9-6 during that period, including winning the last three in a row. There is still plenty of season left, but it is fair to say that Kovy has proven that he has something left in the tank.

If his good piece in Montreal wasn’t enough to prove that to you, this video from Kovalchuk skating absolute CIRCLES around his two sons should be enough. Of course they are not an NHL competition, but it seems that Philipp and Artem know what they are doing there (after all, they are Ilya Kovalchuk’s children). And yet they had no answer for the ministry of their pops, giving these Rangers fan nightmares of his powerplay work in the finals of the Eastern Conference 2012:

Ilya Kovalchuk shows his sons no mercy. 😂 (🎥 IG/ilyakovalchukofficial) pic.twitter.com/IwdnuLjTgy — NHL (@NHL) February 10, 2020

In this modern age, parenthood is all about positive reinforcement, everyone who wins and more importantly, everyone who enjoys it. Don’t wait for Kovy’s. Philipp and Artem, and if that means they are ashamed of their father and then see him post on his Instagram account for his 423,000 followers to see it, so be it.

. (TagsToTranslate) story