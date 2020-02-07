If you thought Bill Walton was going to call a Trojan basketball game and not make a condom joke, you were wrong

ESPN knows what they have in Bill Walton. They know that he is a risky proposition. They put him on the Pacific Timezone tips offs, where he acts as the de facto late college host of college basketball. They send him to the Maui Invitational where he can roam around in leis and make weed jokes that are freed from the shackles of the walls of the mainland. They know that he has limits and they also know that he can do things that other people simply cannot do. All this is why it is a bit surprising that the boys in Bristol threw the dice and put Uncle Bill on Thursday night at the call of Trojans versus Wildcats. They must have thought Bill could handle it – that he could make the full Trojan game without convincing viewers in prophylactic ambiguous after prophylactic ambiguous – but they were wrong. Delicious, gloriously wrong.

Holy shit Bill Walton pic.twitter.com/VBP9sjaxWX — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) February 7, 2020

“What kind of defense can the Trojans play here, PLEASE!” he begs the USC quintet late in the second half. Then pausing for impact, he takes only a small nibble from the ace that was dangling all game for him: “Trojan is all about protection,” he says, casually, eh, the insinuation into the normal flow of the game glide-by- play.

So sure, the inevitable came to pass, but to be honest, we are proud of Bill that he has come so far without turning the broadcast into a full-fledged condom advertisement. “This is where the rubber meets the road!” we can practically hear him say. “What a MAGNUM of a dunk!” we can imagine he is calling. The chances are endless, but he showed restraint. Maybe he turned over a new leaf. Maybe this is a new, more mature Bill Walton that we will see in 2020. . . although for us (and university basketball) we certainly do not hope so.

