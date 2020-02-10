“If he gets four more years – what will he do?” – Raw Story

The co-hosts of “The View” agreed that Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) had President Donald Trump quit for cheating in the 2020 elections – and they were worried about how much worse he would be if he had a another term wins.

Collins justified her vote to speak freely in the deposition process by insisting that Trump had learned his lesson, but the resignation of Colonel Alexander Vindman and his twin brother to the National Security Council suggest that the President feels encouraged to stand behind his enemies.

“I’m so pissed off, I’m crazy about this and I’ll tell you why,” said hostess Ana Navarro. “These two, the Vindmans, are decorated veterans, okay? Let me say, Alexander Vindman has shrapnel in his body, has a purple heart. They wore the uniform of this country, risked their lives, and they were escorted from the White House as if they were ordinary thieves from a draft evader. These are the men who are escorted, ashamed of the Republican Party. “

Co-host Sunny Hostin focused on Collins and other GOP senators who raised concerns about Trump’s actions against Ukraine, but released him.

“What about all the senators who said,” I think he learned his lesson, he’ll never do anything like that again, “said Hostin.” Susan Collins.

Host Joy Behar pointed out that Collins had clarified her remarks and said she believed that Trump would never ask a foreign power to ask for election assistance, but Hostin said that the findman layoffs might be illegal.

“It is against the law to do such a thing, witness retribution,” said Hostin. “But he will never sue anything, one, because Attorney General (William) Barr is also in his pocket, and two, the Republicans gave him a pass. They gave him a pass, and I think what people need to understand is that if he gets four more years, what will he do? “

“Oh, my god, I can’t even think about it,” Behar said.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uclMYxjMR3Q (/ embed)

