“I don’t want to be in the LCQ next year, I expect to be in the Capcom Cup.”

“I crunch, but I’m also on the shoulders of the giants”

I admit that the legitimacy of Crescent | RobTV at the start of its recent rise to Street Fighter when appearing on a reality fighting game TV show was not really clear and some social media clout has no pro. Nevertheless, Rob continued on his own path and achieved rapid success in several ways when he got rid of haters with strong performances behind the sticks and recruited new fans with a unique charisma in front of the camera.

Rob is equally focused on all parts of the multi-faceted journey that will become an eSports competitor, and is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing characters in the competitive fighting game environment. While some asked if his strong confidence would make the simple and dangerous leap into arrogance or not, it seems clear that the SF5 player has effectively navigated these waters and will stay here thanks to his ability to build close relationships with his community , its audience and top level players who are ready to share their secrets.

We were lucky enough to talk to Rob at the Capcom Cup in December about his trip so far and his plans for the future.

Please note that this interview was conducted shortly before the Street Fighter 5 Season 5 update was announced / released.

Birds of prey: You were really big this year growing your brand, as “Hollywood RobTV” and so and with a strong presence in two seasons of the Street Fighter League. There is clearly a kind of WWE component where you draw the line between the villain and the baby face, and it seems like you have started to reconcile both your gameplay and your general charisma with the audience. Can you tell us how you did it?

rob: One of the big things is that I’ve broadened my understanding of the scene. There were some people who misunderstood me earlier and found me to be particularly brazen and arrogant. I feel like every player who wants to be great in every sport has to have a kind of ego. I am certain that Fujimura has an ego to a certain extent. The whole underdog mentality took it to an extreme, took me to an “I-against-the-world” mentality in which I had so much to prove, and that initially dragged some people in the wrong direction.

I also think that if you’re newer to the scene and people don’t know you, they don’t know how to literally take everything. I hadn’t made up “Hollywood RobTV”. Tasty Steve made this name for me when I was at The Challenger for ELEAGUE. If you speak to someone who knows me or follows me closely, they will tell you that I am one of the more accessible people. I’m just myself when you were playing Fujimura. (Capcom Cup 2019, loser bracket match) I’m totally excited and loud and screaming because that’s how I am in general.

rob:

Birds of prey: Did it help in any way to be on SFL?

rob: At the end of the day, when I just go into the stream, win a match, and a tea bag or mockery (which I don’t actually do anymore), people only get those few moments of footage. With SFL, there are much clearer storylines that people can follow based on interviews, rivalries, and similar things. As with DualKevin, we are close friends and he is a brother of mine, we had a lot of spit with trash talk and pop offs and of course that is fun. The dope thing was that there was an interview right after that where we could show love and remind people that there was nothing too serious between us.

Birds of prey: You are also a content creator, how was it in this avenue?

rob: When I started making YouTube videos, I worked on editing all the time and tried to train. I looked at the sponsored players and said, “Damn it, nobody makes content. They’re all great players.” It was cool, but I looked at it from a business perspective because companies value personality, because then you can sell their products and stuff.

It looked like people didn’t care about that when I looked at who was sponsored, but now I think, mostly because of the Street Fighter League, there’s more of a balance between personality and talent when it comes to teams are looking for new players. I think personality will be more important next season.

Birds of preyIn the Street Fighter League you were also allowed to play regularly with greats like the Capcom Cup-qualified NuckleDu and REC | Playing punk. What kind of things have you learned from this opportunity regarding competitive strategies?

rob: Well, you and I moved into Florida together, so now I can train with him all the time. We’ve been there with SFL for a few weeks, you know? So it’s like a retreat where everyone gets stronger. The other big thing that has helped me a lot as a player is that professionals like Punk, Mouz | ProblemX and of course you really want to make me successful.

You helped me and all that and it was huge for me. Of the elite players, I’m closest to you. I learned an endless amount from him while practicing, but only while we were driving around in the car and all that. We recently talked about the strategy for the LCQ and what we discussed helped me to finish ninth. I grind, but I also stand on the shoulders of giants.

Birds of prey: This is an enviable position when you speak of a competitive street fighter … to be, so to speak, “NuckleDu’s son”.

rob: (Laughs) Oh, no, I will never be NuckleDu’s son! Put this quote in there, “F *** outta here, Velociraptor. I’ll NEVER be NuckleDu’s damn son! (Laughs)

Birds of prey: So we’re closing season 4 and 2019. What is the goal for next year?

rob: I don’t want to be in the LCQ next year. I expect to be in the Capcom Cup next year. I also want to improve my content production. I made things more spontaneous and where I am breaking a camera and see how it goes. It makes for good and engaging videos, but it is difficult to erase consistent content in this way. I find that in major eSports like League of Legends and Call of Duty, the best players put content as if it weren’t something that builds up their scene. I want to do that for the FGC. I also want to go back to the Street Fighter League and get a better share of the win than you and samurai.

