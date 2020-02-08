“I don’t think this is Street Fighter 5’s last year.”

Some interesting thoughts from CYG | Daigo Umehara were translated and shared by the aptly named FGC.

This season begins the fifth year of the SF5 competition, and many have wondered (sometimes hoped) when Capcom will announce a new entry in the franchise. Daigo believes we have to wait a few more years.

“Why should you add V-Skill 2 now and end the game this year?” Umehara asks. “SF5 could go on for three years or so, you know. It’s still possible.”

This discussion begins when the chat draws Daigo’s attention to the recent issues Tekken 7 has seen with the new character Leroy Smith. The Beast admits that seeing six out of eight finalists at EVO Japan with Leroy is clearly a problem, but maybe Capcom could learn something from it.

He notes that some of the Street Fighter 5 DLC characters had extremely little playing time because they simply weren’t strong enough to entertain most players. Daigo believes that high-performing newcomers appear to be encouraging more new players to join, and such an approach can be particularly beneficial for business.

All of The Beast’s thoughts on the issues above, as well as his plans to play Guile, the upcoming Seth update, and more, can be found in the full video here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqQgEJztgdU (/ embed)