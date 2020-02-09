I don’t feel like Dragon Ball FighterZ is falling off, GT Goku is very strong, but I don’t think he’s the best character in the game

Steve “SuperNoon” Carbajal has made a name for himself in the fighting game community for almost 10 years now, but Dragon Ball FighterZ has lit a fire under him like never before.

He made it to the final of the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour this weekend and even qualified for the top 8 in the world by winning DBFZ Champion BC | Kazunoko defeated last year to increase his success at EVO and last year’s Japan Saga, among others.

Our own Jonathan “Catalyst” Gray had the opportunity to interview the reformed Marvel player during the Capcom Cup 2019, in which SuperNoon drove his growth as a player, what drew him to the DBFZ above everything else he wanted for new mechanics and what he’s thinking about GT Goku.

Contrary to what was said in the community last year, SuperNoon believes GT Goku is neither the best character in season 2 nor the second. The pro says that Teen Gohan and Kid Buu can abuse the game mechanics like no one else we’ve seen for sure at the finals this weekend.

For what he would change about them, that’s a more difficult question.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is the most fun, according to SuperNoon, if he has ever played fighting games in competition. Together with his opponents, the game urges him to continue to grow and play more.

We already know there will be more Z assistance options in season three, but what Carbajal wants to see most for 2020 are more defensive options, especially in the air. He suggests that something like a meter-burn pushblock could really help FighterZ and that the players stay alive.

Catalyst: I’m just curious because a lot of people seem to be talking about Dragon Ball FighterZ falling a little bit. How do you feel about it

SuperNoon: I really don’t think it will fall off at all. I feel like the player base is actually growing, at least in the tournament, and new players are coming, as you saw from the World Tour. Many new faces were able to present their region and tell their own stories. So I don’t think Dragon Ball is falling off.

Catalyst: GT Goku was a pretty big problem this season. I know you play the character. What do you think about him in the game now?

SuperNoon: I think Kid Goku is very strong. He’s obviously like a game-changing character, whether you’re fighting him or playing against him, but I feel like people are complaining too much about the character rather than finding ways around him. I think the whole balance and buff / nerf culture is very strong these days, so people feel like they can cry over something or react very hard to something that makes the game something different than they do are used to and receive an answer immediately. Although it was announced last year with Dragon Ball FighterZ that there will only be one balance patch for this tour. They think and say all of these outrageous things to get a new patch, but none come.

Catalyst: So you don’t think the character is overwhelmed at the moment and the players have to make an effort with it, do you?

SuperNoon: Yes, GT Goku is really strong, but I don’t think he’s the best character in the game. I’ve talked a lot about it to other top players, and we generally agree that he’s strong but not the best. He adds a lot to teams, but he doesn’t automatically win the game for you.

Catalyst: Who are you hiring as the best character in FighterZ right now?

SuperNoon: Teen Gohan. He is definitely the best character in the game, hands down.

Catalyst: You got on somehow and many people didn’t see you in the DBFZ. Now you are one of the best players out there. How did you get to the level you are at now?

SuperNoon: I’ve been through all the fighting games I’ve played in the past. Most people don’t know that, but I’ve been playing fighting games for 10 years. I guess I’m at the peak with Dragon Ball FighterZ at the right time. I did really well all of the first year, top 8 at EVO and many other majors plus top 8 Japan saga this year to the point where I qualified for the final. For me, I just have to have a good attitude. Just to have a balance between my private life and competition and travel.

This year was more about finding myself and bringing that balance back into my life. I’ve been through a lot of changes, so I feel like I’ve trained really hard this year and know the game inside out. It’s also about being more confident and prudent.

Stephanie Lindgren captures the epic moment of SuperNoon’s victory over SEO and qualifies for the top 8 of the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour final

Catalyst: You mentioned that you play many other fighting games. What impressed you so much about Dragon Ball FighterZ that you went through everything?

SuperNoon: I played Street Fighter 5, both Marvel Infinite and 3, but I think FighterZ is the most fun I’ve had in the competition. Sure, there were times when I didn’t like the game or had problems with it. It also helps that it is Dragon Ball and has been an important part of my life. The game makes me work a lot harder just because I can see what I can do. The spotlight on this game is really big, especially from the start. Many people had their doubts about me, which also makes me work harder to prove the opposite.

Catalyst: Is there anything in the mechanics that you want to see in future iterations of FighterZ, tweaks that you want to see, or anything new that has skipped over on you?

SuperNoon: One thing that I’ve discussed a lot with some other players lately is that we want more defensive options, especially in the air. There are no air defense options and the only thing you really have is sparking. If you blow that, it’s because it’s only once per match. We were talking about a two-meter push block or something similar that you can access for the cost of a large amount of resources that can help you stay alive and keep playing the match.

Catalyst: Suppose you can make changes to the first three characters. Which fighters would you be and what changes would you make for the next season?

SuperNoon: I would say Teen Gohan is very strong right now, not because there is something broken about him, but he benefits a lot from the mechanics of the system. Basically, this applies to the entire top three, namely Teen Gohan, Kid Buu and GT Goku. The first two misuse the system mechanics really well. There were no real character changes in this version. It’s just the biggest advantage of how the game works overall. EX-Moves are very strong with Kid Buu and Gohan, with hard, unscaled damage and sliding precipitation.

Her tool kit has never really changed, except Kid Buu, who was just annoyed and still one of the best. I really don’t know how I would specifically change them because it would be very difficult in a game like this where they are really strong. Maybe not their damage expenditure, but rather their framework data for some attacks.

GT Goku is really easy, I think, to solve the problems that people have. Maybe he shouldn’t be able to combo after reaching level 3, but I think he should keep the setup after the knockdown. A lot of characters in the game don’t get that, but I feel like they made the insult so hard in Dragon Ball that you need polarization to keep the flow of the game going. You rarely come across a real 50/50, and I think you need it where everything else is just pressure that you can block and lack real confusion.

More information about SuperNoon can be found on his Twitter account and for his Twitch streams.

A special thank you to the award-winning Stephanie Lindgren, who captured the great victory of SuperNoon in the final in the photo in the banner.