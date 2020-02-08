“I am the strongest Go1 in Go1 history”

Go1 is hard to bend and for good reason

We’re only a few hours from the start of the final of the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour in Paris, France, and although we know that 16 competitors will be battling it out for “Best in the Business”, one of them is currently a clear favorite.

CO | Go1, this year’s EVO champion, starts this weekend with 1,750 tour points (the second is CO | Fenrich with 1,500) and a lot of momentum. He has also released snapshots of progress and self-confidence through gameplay clips and dominant statements that are almost certain to worry his competition.

With competitors like last year’s World Tour winner BC | Kazunoko and the always threatening FOX | SonicFox in the mix will never go1 among the winners. Chances are that players like the hometown’s ardent hero, ASM | Wawa, or Go1’s own training partner Fenrich send the EVO Champion pack. That said, it would be even less surprising if the All Goku user ended up at the top.

He seems to be in a similar situation at the moment after posting the following on Twitter a few days ago: “I played DBFZ every day in January. The strongest GO1 in the history of GO1 💪”, he boasts. “I will do my best to win. Please support me!”

He also said that the short and sweet tweet “I’ll be the champion” that you saw in the banner of this article at the end of January, so confidence and morale have been on the rise for quite some time.

During a recent training session with Fenrich, the two world-class players decided to test the limits of Go1’s defense. Fenrich spent more than two full minutes opening only his opponent’s bar dock.

A cornered Go1 suffers a rush of overheads, assists, and general rushes from Fenrich’s team. You can play the entire sequence by clicking on the preview image here:

Click on the image for an animated version

There are many similar clips in Go1’s feed if you are interested in further evidence. We’ll cover the World Tour Finale right here on EventHubs, so check back often over the weekend to get regularly updated results and all the latest on the Ultra Instinct Goku, which will be released soon.

Who do you think will take the extraordinarily cool first place in the finals home? Do you feel that Go1 is the leader or do you give one of the other 14 qualified players the decisive advantage? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.