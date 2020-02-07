Human study suggests that CRISPR could be a viable cancer treatment

Scientists from the University of Pennsylvania have just published the results of the first American study on cells processed by CRISPR in cancer patients – and they are very encouraging.

In April 2019, UPenn confirmed that a team of its researchers had officially started testing CRISPR-processed cells in humans.

For that trial, the scientists had removed immune cells from three patients with advanced, treatment-resistant cancers. They then used CRISPR-Cas9 to process the cells to improve their ability to fight tumors before they were returned to the patient’s body.

In November, the team shared the promising results of their CRISPR study online and noted that the processed cells were still detectable in patients’ bodies and had not caused any adverse side effects.

However, the research did not have to undergo the peer review process at that time. This meant that the results were only preliminary before the study was published in the journal Science on Thursday.

Because this was only a phase 1 study, the researchers focused on the safety of the treatment – not its effectiveness.

But as CRISPR inventor Jennifer Doudna noted in a Perspectives essay published next to the study, knowing that cells treated by CRISPR will not harm cancer patients, the first step to using those cells is to treat the disease.

“Until now, it was unknown whether CRISPR-Cas9 processed T cells would be tolerated and thrive as soon as they were reintroduced into a human,” Doudna wrote, adding later that the UPenn team’s findings “represent a significant advance in the therapeutic application of gene processing. and emphasize the potential to accelerate the development of cell-based therapies. “

