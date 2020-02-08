Huawei launches red version of FreeBuds 3 for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Huawei is prepared with a new colorway from its recently released FreeBuds 3 truly wireless earbuds.

The earbuds themselves are not extremely new, as they were released at the end of last year. In our review we even discovered that they were a great pair of really wireless earbuds. However, the color is the new addition, because they previously only came in black or white.

The new color is of course Red, which Huawei has chosen because it says that the color “ignites passion and brings people closer together.” That’s the theme of Valentine’s Day, right? Love, passion and being connected to the people you feel that way.

The Red Edition of the Huawei FreeBuds 3 is not available in the US.

Although the earbuds are already available, you cannot purchase them in the US. At least not officially or from the Huawei website.

The reason, of course, is the ban on Huawei products in the country. For outside the US, however, the earbuds are priced the same as the other two colors, which are € 179. This will of course vary depending on where you actually buy them, as they may be less with some retailers.

If you live in the US and love the red color, there is a chance that you might find them in places like eBay.

An open design with ANC

The new color will definitely stand out, but there are other features that these earbuds like. In addition to being truly wireless, they also offer active noise reduction.

According to Huawei, these are the first truly wireless earbuds with an open design with ANC. This potentially gives them a small lead over other earplugs in the room.

If you prefer this design that was popular with the AirPods, these might be for you. And they don’t cost too much if you can get a few. They also feature a range of touch controls, although we find these a bit more questionable than on some other truly wireless pair of earbuds.

However, the best part of them seems to be the sound. They have great sound quality. Probably better than most expect, and that makes them a pretty good value for the price. And now that they appear in red, you can show them a little better.